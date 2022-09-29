Sumter County Panthers fall at Cook in defensive struggle

From Staff Reports

ADEL, GA – Due to anticipated bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the high school football game between the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and the Cook Hornets at Cook High School (CHS) in Adel, GA had to be moved from this Friday to Wednesday, September 28. In that game, the Panthers played solid on the defensive end, but struggled to get their offense going. As a result, SCHS fell to CHS 13-7 in its first GHSA Region 1-AA contest of the season.

With the loss, the Panthers are now 1-4 overall on the season and 0-1 in region play.

The Hornets took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Panthers responded in the second quarter when quarterback Cameron Evans threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Omari Woodard. The extra point by Jose Diaz-Perez was good and the score was tied at 7-7.

However, CHS responded in the fourth quarter with a touchdown that ended up deciding the outcome of the game.

The Panthers will regroup and will try to earn their first region win of the season when they host Berrien (4-2, 1-1) on Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.