Area Beat Report September 28 and 29
Published 12:54 pm Friday, September 30, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ball, Alfred Larry (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- Banks, Jayshun Maurice (Sentenced), 19, Sentenced
- Battle, Crystal Ivana (In Jail), 34, Affray (Fighting)
- Cole, Stacy Kay (In Jail), 29, Affray (Fighting)
- Woods, Victor (Released to other agency), 46, Hold For Lee County
- Gay, David Eugene (In Jail), 35, Holding for Dougherty County
- Sims, Kelvin Terrell (In Jail), Aggravated Stalking
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/28
- GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 9:03 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Old Plains Hwy at US Hwy 280 West at 12:49 p.m., Information for officer
- 120 North Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 3:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Croxton Cross Rd. near Steele Bridges Rd. at 4:26 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- Bob Dodson Rd. and Hwy 45 North at 8:10 p.m., Accident Report
- 904 Old Dawson Rd. at 10:27 p.m., Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
9/29
- 140 Forest Park Rd. at 8:37 a.m., Entering Auto
- 233 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 10:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1324 GA Hwy 49 South at Koinonia Partners Candy Shop at 11:03 a.m., Burglary
- Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 1:45 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 1:45 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 302 S. Jackson St. at 3:47 p.m., Information for officer
- N. Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 4:35 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 6 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 844 McMath Mill Rd. Ext at 7:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 114 Hooks Mill Rd. at 11:41 p.m., Sex Offender Check
- 440 US Highway 280 at Peacock Towing at 11:53 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 30 at Mockingbird St. at 2:08 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Davis, Kamika, 45, Disorderly Conduct
- McIntire, Janiyah Lamere, 19, Failure to yield after stopping at stop sign
- Nelms, Jessica Charlene, 41, Disorderly Conduct
- Robinson, Demetree Denzel, 28, Warrant Executed
- Woods, Victor, 46, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
9/28
- 302 Peggy Anne Dr. at 8:56 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
9/29
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:51 p.m. and 12:56 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 623 South Hampton St. at 1:09 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1128 Felton St. at Turton Properties at 3:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 915 N. Lee St. at Americus-Sumter Ninth Grade Academy at 1:05 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 117 Sharon Circle at 5:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
- 727 Beale St. at 5:02 p.m., Battery
- 105 Industrial Dr. at TLC at 7:15 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 329 W. Lamar St. at 7:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 313 Sharon Circle at 7:45 p.m., Damage to Property
- 117 Hanson Dr. at 9:59 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 123 Linnie St. at 10:38 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed