Area Beat Report October 3 through October 4
Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Tyrone Emmanuel (In Jail), 25, Theft By Taking/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Probation Violation
- Barker, Drelle Kermit (In Jail), 34, Child Support Bench Warrant
- Cochran, Nickalus Lee (In Jail), 25, Criminal Tespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Daniels, Antonio Terrell (In Jail), 45, Child Support Bench Warrant
- Hutchins, Kelly Raymir (In Jail), 46, Burglary – 1st Degree
- Johnson, Penny Latosha (Related to the Agency), 39, Holding for Terrell County
- Mable, Trequez Daquan (In Jail), 20, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Mann, Dawan Lequint (In Jail), 31, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/4
- GA Hwy 19 North at Memorial Mile at 5:12 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warrant Service/Failure to Appear
- Bumphead Rd. and Sunset Road at 8:52 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Black Smith Rd. at 10:41 a.m., Damage to Property
- Rylander Church at 4:04 p.m., Unsecured Door
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 4:13 p.m., Accident Report
- 321 Lacross Rd. Lot 36 at 10:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 118 Mallard Lane at 11:45 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- U.S. Hwy 19 and McGarrah St. at 3:44 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
- U.S. Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 14 at 4:52 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light
10/5
- Magnolia St. at Brookedale Dr. at 3:56 a.m., Warning for speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/3
- 121 West Lester St. at 12:53 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1306 Douglas Circle at 1:15 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 1202 Quincy St. at 7:47 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 232 Academy St. at 3:08 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- West Forsyth St. at 4:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
10/4
- 101 Hanson Dr. at 6:30 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 1202 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Family Dollar at 8:08 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 101 Hanson Dr. at 10:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1118 East Lamar St. at 9:08 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 202 Tripp St. at Hardees at 8:18 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card theft and fraud
- 121 West Lester St. at 11:48 a.m., Possession of Cocaine