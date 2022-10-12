Area Beat Report October 10 through 11
Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Collier, Asia E’Shay (Bonded Out), 25, Simple Battery/Battery
- Reynolds, Ernest Quantavious (In Jail), 25, Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
- Tolbert, Demitirius Coan (In Jail), 37, Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Speeding
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/11
- GA Hwy 49n N at Mile Marker 24 at 2:12 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 25 at 4:27 a.m., Driver issued warning for following too closely and tag light violation
- 1688 GA Hwy 280 East at 4:53 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 19 South at Three Bridges Rd. at 9:17 a.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 19 N and GA Hwy 30 West at 7:51 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 205 Sylvan Rd. at 8 p.m., Theft By Extortion/Impersonating a police officer or employee
- 123 Buford Rd. at 9:14 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 110 Hwy 19 N at Unit 309 at 11:05 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 2 at 12:44 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 102 North Point Circle at 12:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 210 Roy Circle at 4:47 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
10/12
- 502 Confederate St. at 5:06 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 554 GA Hwy 30 West at 6:59 a.m., 911 Hang Up
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Leverette, Jessica Nicole, 32, Contempt of Court/Warrant Executed/Suspended Registration
- Orr, Kevin Wesley, 29, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/10
- Waitsman Dr. at 3:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
10/11
- 127 S. Dudley St. at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1243 Magnolia St. at 6:19 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 711 Brooklyn Terrace at 7:16 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or writings, Conceal
- 307 Bessie Mays Circle at 7:26 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements ow Writings, Conceal
- E. Lamar St. at Manhattan St. at 12:42 p.m., Warrant Executed/Suspended Re gistration
- E. Jefferson St. at 3:37 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 119 S. Lee St. at 3:21 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A at 7:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 104 Walker St. at Eastview Apartments at 9:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
10/12
- 489 East Avenue at 2:48 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 103B Bush Circle at 1:18 a.m., Unruly Juvenile