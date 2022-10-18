Georgia Voters Set New Midterm Turnout Record; Day One Voting Nears Presidential Level

(Atlanta) – Monday, October 17th marked the first day of Early Voting for the November 8th midterm election. Georgia voters turned out in record numbers for a midterm election. As of Tuesday, October 18th just over 131,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting. This is up from 70,849 on the first day of Early Voting in the 2018 midterm election, marking an 85% increase, and nears the day one Early Voting turnout in the 2020 Presidential election.

Statewide, reports of long lines were minimal, though there were some reports of voters waiting in line for more than 30 minutes from a few popular voting locations in metro areas. Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the final week of early voting, and all Georgia counties will have an Early Voting Saturday this upcoming Saturday, October 22nd. To find early voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Turnout Numbers Through 10/17/2022

Total Turnout: 143,077

Early In-Person: 131,318

Absentee: 11,759

New Turnout Since Previous Day: N/A

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 131,318

Absentee Since Previous Day: 11,759

Turnout Numbers Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 136,739

Turnout Numbers Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 70,849

More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s Data Hub: Data Hub – 2022 General Election | Georgia Secretary of State (ga.gov)