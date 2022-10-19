Georgia Voters Continue Record Early Voting Turnout; Surpasses Presidential Election Levels

Press Release from Georgia Secretary of State (Atlanta) – Georgia voters surpassed the day two 2020 Presidential Election record for Early Voting. As of Wednesday morning, just over 268,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 134,005 showing up on Tuesday, October 18th. Tuesday’s total marks a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, and an astounding 3.3% increase over the second day of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential Election. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. Yesterday’s total marks the first time 2022 Early Voting surpassed the Presidential Election totals. “We’re extremely pleased that so many Georgians are able to cast their votes, in record numbers and without any reports of substantial delays,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.” Reports of long lines were rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported. No substantial delays were reported yesterday. Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of Early Voting. All counties will have mandatory Saturday voting this coming Saturday. To find early voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Turnout Numbers Through 10/18/2022 Total Turnout: 291,740

Turnout Through Same Day in 2020: Early In-Person: 266,403 Turnout Through Same Day in 2018: Early In-Person: 147,289 More information can be found on the Secretary of State's Data Hub: Data Hub – 2022 General Election | Georgia Secretary of State (ga.gov) *****Addition made by Americus Times Recorder on 10.19.22 at 1043***** Elections Supervisor, Randy Howard, reports 347 voted on Tuesday, 10.18.22. This was an increase from the 326 voters who cast their vote on Monday, 10.17.22. Early voting is going on now until November 4, 2022. The Americus-Sumter County Expo Center (old fairgrounds) at 903 Adderton Street (HW 30) is the location for early voting. Work week hours are 8-5. For Saturday voting, the hours will be from 9-5 on 10.22.22 and 10.29.22. Voters will cast their ballots on election day, 11.08.22, at their regular precinct. If you typically vote at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center (old country club) on South Lee Street, your precinct location has likely moved to the JROTC building at the old Americus-Sumter Highschool Campus at 805 Harrold Avenue. To confirm any of your voter information and status, including viewing your sample ballot, please visit mvp.sos.ga.gov. In addition to federal and state elections, some citizens will also be voting on local representation. You can find more local information at sumtercountygaelections.org