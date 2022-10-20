Area Beat Report October 19

Published 11:35 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Bryant, Matrica Lanet, 35, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Jones, Jasmine Chante, 29, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/19

  • Varsity Dr. at 12:35 a.m., Suicide Threat-Attempt
  • W. Church St. at Diya Foods at 10:27 a.m., Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property
  • B Bessie Mays Circle at 11:12 a.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
  • Fairway 2 at 2:04 p.m., Battery
  • B Eastview Circle at 5:34 p.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • South Lee St. at 6:02 p.m., Damage to Property
  • North Lee St. at 5:29 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • E. Lamar St. at 7:22 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Meadowbrook Apartments 229 at 6:46 p.m., Suicide Threat-Attempt
  • Forrest St. Apt. A at 8:49 p.m., Missing Person

 

