SGTC hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Hope, Fight, Cure. Those were the words that helped Terri Wooden, Human Resources Specialist for the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, overcome a battle with breast cancer. The two-year survivor and mother of five grown children, shared her story recently with faculty, staff, and students at South Georgia Technical College prior to the college’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on campus.

The SGTC Student Affairs department sponsored the Breast Cancer Awareness event to celebrate and honor those who have or have had breast cancer. Terri Wooden talked with the over 50 individuals who participated in the brief memory/honor walk and light snacks and refreshments after the walk. SGTC also had a wall of fame for individuals to recognize loved ones and friends who have suffered and died from cancer or who have overcome the disease.

Wooden shared her story of how she learned she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and how she overcame the disease by utilizing the hope, fight, cure mentality. She shared that over three million people have been cured. She stressed that by taking care of yourself, eating fresh fruits, vegetables, and drinking water while also engaging in physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight, along with rest and limiting sugar intake, gave her hope to be able to combat the disease.

Then she added that mindset is the most powerful weapon in the fight. She also talked about the importance of trusting the process and building a great support system. She urged everyone to be tested regularly because early detection is important. She also shared that it is important to support those who are or have been impacted.

Following the brief talk by Wooden, the faculty, staff and students participated in the brief memory/honor walk and returned to the Odom Center for a time of light snacks, refreshments and celebration. SGTC faculty, staff, and students were encouraged to wear pink to show support for breast cancer awareness.