Brenda Ethridge Pace: October 22, 2022

Brenda Ethridge Pace, 74, of Americus, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Tucson, Arizona on July 4, 1948 to the late Carl Wade Ethridge and Sarah Marie Morris Ethridge. Brenda moved to Phenix City, Al at an early age, and she graduated from Central High School before entering Auburn University. While at Auburn, Brenda received her Bachelor’s in Mathematics Education. Later on, Brenda obtained her Masters’ Degree. Brenda taught mathematics for nearly 20 years with 15 of those years being at Southland Academy in Americus prior to her retirement. Brenda loved traveling with her family and friends anywhere a boat, train, or plane would take them. Brenda’s favorite spot was the family condominium in Destin, Florida. Additionally, she loved shopping, bargain hunting, SEC football, crafts, and a good Scrabble game. Moreover, Brenda was known as an excellent cook. Friends and family saw her live life to the fullest. Brenda was easy to talk with and was always teaching those around her. Brenda was known to always have an interesting story to tell and especially loved telling them to those in her innermost circle. Brenda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gil Pace, of Americus; daughter Sarah Frances “Sally” Pace, of Valdosta; and several aunts and uncle, in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Carl Wayne Ethridge. The family will host a private memorial service at the family condo in Destin, FL, at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA31602 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6707, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mcclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.