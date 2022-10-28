Area Beat Report October 27, 2022
Published 2:43 pm Friday, October 28, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, David Brian (In Jail), 45, Possession of Amphetamine/Giving false name, date of birth and address to police officer/Seat Belt Violation
- Bowens, Joe Anquan (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Holding for Vienna PD
- Brown, Eddie Gaines (In Jail), 24, Possession of Marijuana/Reckless Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Castleberry, Christopher Wayne (Released to another jail), 57, holding for Worth County
- Clark, Bradford Marquis (In Jail), 31, Holding for Macon County
- Davis, Calvin Terrell (In Jail), 52, Battery-Family Violence – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree 3rd or subsequent offense
- Gilbert, William Irvin (In Jail), 60, Housing for Macon County/Probation Violation
- Greene, Candace Viola (In Jail), 42, Housing for Macon County/Probation Violation
- Hankerson, Carlos Antwan (In Jail), 44, Housing for Macon County
- Holmes, Kawanis Deon (Bonded Out), 45, Failure to Appear
- Josey, Jakesa Shantrell (In Jail), 29, Holding for Gwinnett County
- Leon, Omar Segundo (Bonded Out), 34, Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
- Morgan, Kewon Lequient (In Jail), 43, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Criminal Trespass
- Prince, Sammie Lee (In Jail), 42, Simple Battery
- Schank, Joseph Ralph (In Jail), 52, Criminal Trespass
- Walker, Deshun Dewayne (In Jail), 27, Housing for Macon County/Probation Violation
- Walters, Clinton Leonard (In Jail), 39, Housing for Macon County
- West, Anthony Lorenzo (In Jail), 36, Housing fgor Macon County/Probation Violation
- Willis, Blessin Sha “Dahea (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Stalking
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/27
- 2057 Hwy 30 West at 8:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 854 Old Dawson Rd. at 9:43 a.m., Burglary – first degree (Felony)
- 7th St. Crisp Regional Hospital at 10:12 a.m., Transport
- 1160 Upper River Rd. at 11:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1211 GA Hwy 49 North at 2:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 West at Talent Store Rd. at 8:26 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 819 RW Jones Rd. at 9:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 at Cartwright Rd. at 2:03 a.m., Suspicious Person
10/28
- 190 Roy Circle at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Evans, Kimberly Lakeisa, 40, Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/27
- E. Lester St. at 1st Montgomery at 12:20 a.m., Discharging firearms in the city
- Tripp St. at Spectrum at 12:43 a.m., Simple Batery/Reckless Conduct and Disorderly Conduct
- N MLK Jr. Blvd. at 12:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Sumter County LEC at 1:17 p.m., Warrant Executed
- East Lamar St. at Burger King at 1:44 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- A Cherokee St. at 1:52 p.m., Deceased Person
- West Lester St. at 5:25 p.m., Possession of Amphetamine/Giving false name, date of birth and address to police officer/Seat Belt Violation
- A Bessie Mays Circle at 6:31 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Party Center at 6:23 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Bozeman Circle at 6:55 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Cherokee St. at 10:08 p.m., Possession of Marijuana/Reckless Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- W. Church St. at 11:42 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
- Park Row Ext Brookdale Park at 8:52 p.m., Affray (Fight)
10/28
- Edgewood Dr. at 1:53 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Poplar St. at 2:50 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city
- Tom Hall Circle at 2:54 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Carter St. at Rucker St. at 4:29 a.m., Damage to Property
- B Barbara Battle Way at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- North MLK Blvd. at 3:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- A Murphy Mill Rd. at 5:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 49 in city limits, Damage to Property/Accident Involving Deer
- A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:30 a.m., Battery-Family Violence – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree 3rd or subsequent offense