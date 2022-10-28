Area Beat Report October 27, 2022

Published 2:43 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, David Brian (In Jail), 45, Possession of Amphetamine/Giving false name, date of birth and address to police officer/Seat Belt Violation
  • Bowens, Joe Anquan (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Holding for Vienna PD
  • Brown, Eddie Gaines (In Jail), 24, Possession of Marijuana/Reckless Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Castleberry, Christopher Wayne (Released to another jail), 57, holding for Worth County
  • Clark, Bradford Marquis (In Jail), 31, Holding for Macon County
  • Davis, Calvin Terrell (In Jail), 52, Battery-Family Violence – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree 3rd or subsequent offense
  • Gilbert, William Irvin (In Jail), 60, Housing for Macon County/Probation Violation
  • Greene, Candace Viola (In Jail), 42, Housing for Macon County/Probation Violation
  • Hankerson, Carlos Antwan (In Jail), 44, Housing for Macon County
  • Holmes, Kawanis Deon (Bonded Out), 45, Failure to Appear
  • Josey, Jakesa Shantrell (In Jail), 29, Holding for Gwinnett County
  • Leon, Omar Segundo (Bonded Out), 34, Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
  • Morgan, Kewon Lequient (In Jail), 43, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Criminal Trespass
  • Prince, Sammie Lee (In Jail), 42, Simple Battery
  • Schank, Joseph Ralph (In Jail), 52, Criminal Trespass
  • Walker, Deshun Dewayne (In Jail), 27, Housing for Macon County/Probation Violation
  • Walters, Clinton Leonard (In Jail), 39, Housing for Macon County
  • West, Anthony Lorenzo (In Jail), 36, Housing fgor Macon County/Probation Violation
  • Willis, Blessin Sha “Dahea (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Stalking

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/27

  • 2057 Hwy 30 West at 8:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 854 Old Dawson Rd. at 9:43 a.m., Burglary – first degree (Felony)
  • 7th St. Crisp Regional Hospital at 10:12 a.m., Transport
  • 1160 Upper River Rd. at 11:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1211 GA Hwy 49 North at 2:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Talent Store Rd. at 8:26 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 819 RW Jones Rd. at 9:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 at Cartwright Rd. at 2:03 a.m., Suspicious Person

10/28

  • 190 Roy Circle at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Evans, Kimberly Lakeisa, 40, Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/27

  • E. Lester St. at 1st Montgomery at 12:20 a.m., Discharging firearms in the city
  • Tripp St. at Spectrum at 12:43 a.m., Simple Batery/Reckless Conduct and Disorderly Conduct
  • N MLK Jr. Blvd. at 12:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Sumter County LEC at 1:17 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • East Lamar St. at Burger King at 1:44 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • A Cherokee St. at 1:52 p.m., Deceased Person
  • West Lester St. at 5:25 p.m., Possession of Amphetamine/Giving false name, date of birth and address to police officer/Seat Belt Violation
  • A Bessie Mays Circle at 6:31 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Party Center at 6:23 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bozeman Circle at 6:55 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Cherokee St. at 10:08 p.m., Possession of Marijuana/Reckless Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • W. Church St. at 11:42 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
  • Park Row Ext Brookdale Park at 8:52 p.m., Affray (Fight)

10/28

  • Edgewood Dr. at 1:53 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Poplar St. at 2:50 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city
  • Tom Hall Circle at 2:54 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Carter St. at Rucker St. at 4:29 a.m., Damage to Property
  • B Barbara Battle Way at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • North MLK Blvd. at 3:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • A Murphy Mill Rd. at 5:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • GA Hwy 49 in city limits, Damage to Property/Accident Involving Deer
  • A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:30 a.m., Battery-Family Violence – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree 3rd or subsequent offense

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report October 25 through 27

“I always enjoy visiting places of worship”: Sanford Bishop and Election 2022

Voting trends and tips for Georgia and Sumter County

Georgia Voters Continue Record Early Voting Turnout; Surpasses Presidential Election Levels

Print Article