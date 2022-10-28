Furlow Charter Falcons Win Region Title and Lady Falcons finish Region Runner-Up

Published 12:56 am Friday, October 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

The Furlow Charter boys’ and girls’ cross country teams celebrate after the region meet. The boys’ team won the region championship and the girls finished as the region runner-up. Back Row L-R: Back- Kimberly Lepiz, Jordan Brown, Juan Alejo, Ian Biedermann, Haydn Wright, Edwin Gonzalez, Wiley Stewart, Jacob Ingram Middle Row L-R: Olivia Harper, Neicy Perez, Karen Perez, Maria Kilheffer, Cole Bartholome, Ibis Gonzalez, Marcus Bateman, Brandi Juarez, Madeline Burns, Cole Parkinson Front Row L-R: Elizabeth Arizmendi, Syruis Zhang, Kynslee Collins, Dayrelene Lepiz, Jacklyn Chen, Addison Drinnon, Head Coach Brittney Skiles Photo by Alwen Yeung

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Furlow Charter Boys’ Cross Country Team won the region title for the second year in a row and the Lady Falcons finished as the region runner-up at the GHSA Class A Division 2 Area 6 Region Meet held at the Sumter County Parks and Recreation complex on Wednesday, October 26.

The FC Falcons won the region meet with 26 points and were 14 points ahead of region runner-up Chattahoochee County (40 points). The Lady Falcons took second place with a total of 41 points and finished 17 points behind region champions Chattahoochee County (24 points). In the sport of cross country, the team goal is to earn the fewest points possible.

Furlow Charter junior Maria Kilheffer finished in sixth place with a time of 25:22.11 at the GHSA Class A Division 2 Area 6 Region Meet.
Photo by Alwen Yeung

Individually, both FC male and female athletes shined in this meet. On the ladies’ side, FC freshman Elizabeth Arizmendi was the individual meet runner-up, as she finished in second place with a time of 24:25.58. Michelle Balmer of Chattahoochee County claimed the individual region championship in a time of 24:23.35.

On the boys’ side, FC senior Edwin Gonzalez finished as the region runner-up with a time of 20:43.92. Alex Mejia-Lopez of Webster County claimed the boys’ region title, winning the race in a time of 20:27.39. Gonzalez’s teammate, freshman Ian Biedermann, finished in third place in a time of 20:52.54.

Other FC male and female athletes who finished in the top 10 are as follows:

freshman Ibis Gonzalez (5th place 21:44.56), junior Maria Kilheffer (6th place 25:22.11), junior Jacklyn Chen (8th place 26:22.77).

Furlow Charter seniors Jordan Brown (#32) and Juan Alejo (#27) compete in the region meet. Alejo finished in 11th place in a time of 23:23.27 and Brown finished right behind him in 12th place in a time of 23:29.74.
Photo by Alwen Yeung

The Schley County Wildcats and Lady Wildcats were also at the region meet. The SCHs boys finished in third place as a team and freshman Markus Sowell turned in a top 10 finish by finishing in seventh place in a time of 22:41.69. As a team, the Lady Wildcats finished in fourth place and sophomore Emily Wilder finished in 10th place in a time of 27:40.42.

Both the FC and SCHS girls and boys teams will be headed to the state meet in Carrollton, GA on Friday, November 4. The boys’ race will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by the girls’ race at 11:15 a.m.

 

 

