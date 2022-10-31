Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award Published 12:01 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia Health Care for medium sized hospitals. The award came as a result of a submission from Phoebe Sumter’s Auxiliary. Each year, volunteers designate a project that will enhance the experience of patients and other stakeholders at PSMC. In their February meeting, PSMC OB Nurse Manager Katie Boley attended and spoke about the need of comfort pads for mothers after giving birth. The pads help mothers feel more comfortable in the beds postpartum, and as a result increase their overall patient experience. The proposal was approved and the hospital’s OB unit received eight comfort pads, which are all currently in use and have been well received.

This project was then submitted for the aforementioned Community of Conscience Award, which is given to hospitals that go above and beyond to serve their community. Phoebe Sumter was named the winner for medium sized hospitals on October 18, 2022 at the state meeting in Macon.