Area Beat Report November 1 and 2
Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Wright, Shanniya Latice (Bonded Out), 19, Witness Contempt Warrant
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/1
- US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 W at 4:42 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
- 1601 MLK Jr. Blvd. at DFACS Office at 8:27 a.m., 8:27 a.m., Accident Report
- 121 Howard Johnson Rd. at 8:39 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 700 Block of Brady Rd. at 10:24 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 27 East at MP 26 at 10:38 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 500 W. Lamar St at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:21 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- US Hwy 280 East at Briar Patch Circle at 6:30 p.m., Verbal warning for failure to maintain lane
- 131 Ron Circle at 4:43 p.m., Accident Report
- 146 Rainbow Terrace at 4:53 p.m., Damage to Property
- 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:53 p.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:59 a.m., Warnings for impeding flow of traffic and light violation
- US Hwy 19 N at W. Forsyth St. at 1:03 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
- 153 Dogwood Hills Rd. at 1:06 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Highway 19 N at Mile Marker 13 at 1:14 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
- 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 1:18 a.m., Assist Another Agency
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/31
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at 8:38 a.m., Traffic Stop/Reckless Driving
11/1
- Ashby St. at 10:11 a.m., Contraband/Adult Seatbelt Violation
- Americus Police Department at 11:28 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Americus at 3:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 106B Paterson Street at 5:11 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)/Damage to Property
- 155 Taylor St. at 11:06 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 913 Ridge St. at 9:55 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 739 Tom Gailey Plaza at 1:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 113 Starlight Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 1:10 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 100 Block of Bozeman Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 12:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
11/2
- 93A Bozeman Circle at 3:23 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 727 Tom Gailey Plaza at 3:38 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass