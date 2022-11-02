Area Beat Report November 1 and 2

Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Wright, Shanniya Latice (Bonded Out), 19, Witness Contempt Warrant

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/1

  • US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 W at 4:42 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
  • 1601 MLK Jr. Blvd. at DFACS Office at 8:27 a.m., 8:27 a.m., Accident Report
  • 121 Howard Johnson Rd. at 8:39 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 700 Block of Brady Rd. at 10:24 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • US Hwy 27 East at MP 26 at 10:38 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 500 W. Lamar St at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:21 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • US Hwy 280 East at Briar Patch Circle at 6:30 p.m., Verbal warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 131 Ron Circle at 4:43 p.m., Accident Report
  • 146 Rainbow Terrace at 4:53 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:53 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:59 a.m., Warnings for impeding flow of traffic and light violation
  • US Hwy 19 N at W. Forsyth St. at 1:03 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
  • 153 Dogwood Hills Rd. at 1:06 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Highway 19 N at Mile Marker 13 at 1:14 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
  • 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 1:18 a.m., Assist Another Agency

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/31

  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at 8:38 a.m., Traffic Stop/Reckless Driving

11/1

  • Ashby St. at 10:11 a.m., Contraband/Adult Seatbelt Violation
  • Americus Police Department at 11:28 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Americus at 3:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 106B Paterson Street at 5:11 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)/Damage to Property
  • 155 Taylor St. at 11:06 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 913 Ridge St. at 9:55 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 739 Tom Gailey Plaza at 1:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 113 Starlight Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 1:10 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 100 Block of Bozeman Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 12:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

11/2

  • 93A Bozeman Circle at 3:23 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 727 Tom Gailey Plaza at 3:38 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass

More community

Area Beat Report October 28 through November 1

Sumter Cycling presents monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday, November 5

GSW Baseball Team Volunteers at Healthy Sumter Community Garden in DeSoto

SCPRD Named Agency of the Year

Print Article