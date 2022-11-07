Lady Jets rebound with back-to-back wins on the road Published 7:06 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

From Staff Reports

WILMINGTON, NC – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets moved to 2 – 1 on the new season following two impressive victories in the Cape Fear Classic in Wilmington, NC over the weekend. The Lady Jets defeated Brunswick Community College 82 – 26 on Saturday and then put together a 62 – 50 win over Bryant & Stratton College from Virginia on Sunday.

The Lady Jets opened the season ranked 5th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) pre-season poll but dropped a 76 – 61 decision to the 16th ranked Gulf Coast State College Lady Commodores in Panama City in their season opener. Gulf State moved up to 9th after that impressive win and South Georgia Tech slipped to 12th in the NJCAA first regular season poll released Monday.

That loss to Gulf Coast State College in the season opener got the Lady Jets attention and they took out their frustrations on Brunswick Community College Saturday. The Lady Jets jumped out to a 20 – 7 lead at the end of the first quarter and were up 47 – 18 at the half. The Lady Jets continued to pour in the points and captured the 82 – 26 victory in a game that allowed every member of the Lady Jets squad to get plenty of playing time.

Sophomore forward Alexia Dizeko led the Lady Jets in scoring with 15 points. Sophomore guard Luana Leite and sophomore point guard De’Nae Williams both added 14 points each and then sophomore forward Fanta Gassama closed out the double digit scoring with 12 points.

Sophomore Laurie Calixte came away with five points, sophomores Loes Rozing and Camryn James both added four points. Isabel DeSouza Bueno and Susana Yepes came away with three points each and Veronika Palfi and Maeve Fotsa Fofou closed out the scoring with two points each.

After that impressive win, the Lady Jets put an end to Bryant & Stratton College’s one-game win streak with a 62 – 50 come from behind win. Bryant & Stratton defeat Denmark Technical College 52 – 38 in their season opener.

The Lady Jets return home to face Central Georgia Technical College on Wednesday, November 9th at 5:30 p.m. in the Hangar. This is their first home game and their first GCAA conference match-up. Central Georgia is 0 – 1 on the season.

The Jets will be at home on Tuesday, November 8th at 7 p.m. They will take on Franklin Prep as they look for their second consecutive win before hosting the Jets Classic Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Jets open with Eastern Florida State College at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11th, and then the Lady Jets play Andrew College at 1 p.m. Saturday while the Jets take on Chattahoochee Valley Community College at 5:30 p.m.