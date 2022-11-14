Post-Election statements and sentiments Published 10:34 am Monday, November 14, 2022

Tracy K. Hall

D. Jason Berggren and Michael Hooks

With the November 8, 2022, election having come and gone, many of the candidates gave final words to the election season. It is to be expected, after trying to form relationships with their constituents for months. In most cases, the candidate, whether the winner or not, chose to thank the voter. There is a reflection upon the importance of each vote cast, and for each person who believed in their candidate so much they offered their energies in many ways outside of casting a vote. In the case of Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker there was a candidate confident in their ability to see it through to the finish line. The following are but a few of the statements for the citizens of Georgia. If you would like to read official statements, they can be found on the candidates’ websites.

In Sumter County there are 17,469 voters. Of those registered voters, 9,621 of them voted, making our turnout rate 55.07%. The County has 11 precincts, if you would like to see the results as they break down by precinct, or any other data related to the election, please visit sumtercountygaelections.us. On this website, you can also follow a link to the Georgia Secretary of State’s site, where you can see the numbers of early voters, election day voters, absentee voters and even provisional voters. As a recap, all of the partisan races, with the exception of two, the republican contender won. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Sanford Bishop proved to winners Sumter County.

Governor Brian Kemp: “THANK YOU, Georgia! We’re in the fight for hardworking Georgians for four more years!”

Stacey Abrams: “To every volunteer, every organizer, every door knocker, every prayer warrior, every donor, every person who lifted your hands and voices. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. To the people of Georgia, thank you for believing in me and for fighting for change with me.”

Senator Raphael Warnock: “We’re going to a runoff, Georgia! Let’s do this one more time!”

Herschel Walker: “It’s OVERTIME, and we got to kick it off with Ted Cruz and over 2,000 fired up supporters in Canton! Momentum is on our side, but we can’t win on December 6 without your help.”

Congressman Sanford Bishop: “I’m honored that the people of Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District have re-elected me to serve another term in the House of Representatives. Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign. Now it’s time to get to work to build on the progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve.”

Chris West: “I want to thank everyone across Southwest and Middle Georgia who supported our campaign. We came up a little short last night—but I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we ran and the message we shared. I want to congratulate Congressman Bishop and wish him nothing but the best.”

Burt Jones: “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote and confidence, I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia.”