SGTC Provides Mental Health Workshop for Students Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Dr. Michelle Seay, Psychology Instructor at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC), recently conducted a workshop for students on the topic of dealing with depression and mental health issues during a pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to rising rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among college students. Mental health effects have directly impacted students’ academics. The challenges of college alone put students at risk for depression, and the pandemic has only increased the pressure.

Many students say they’re experiencing difficulty participating in class, engaging with others, completing homework, and attending classes on time. The COVID pandemic has resulted in increased loneliness, stress, anxiety, and depression. Approximately 20% of college students say their mental health has worsened. Social distancing and closures have played a key role in this decline.

In the workshop, Dr. Seay noted that, during isolation, many students experienced fear of missing out. Students also expressed frustration at spending a lot of time in front of a computer for their classes, which has contributed to a significant decrease in motivation to study. Without extracurricular activities like athletics to keep them engaged, some lost the motivation to submit homework or turn on cameras during remote lessons.

Dr. Seay stressed that mental health issues are serious, and encouraged students to seek help when they need it.