Area Beat Report November 18 through 20, 2022

Published 7:11 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Banks, Michael Travis (In Jail), 43, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Bridges, Keeshon Rashard (In Jail), 27,Aggravated Assault/Disorderly Conduct
  • Davis, Flinza Serrell (Reebook), 29, Forgery/Theft By Deception/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Gaston Denariius Otyveon (In Jail), 22, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Hatfield, Brandon Michael (In Jail), 30, Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Taking
  • Jackson, Ralph Moses (In Jail), 62, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Major, Alexias Latonya (Bonded Out), 36, Disorderly Conduct
  • Paul, Jessica Nicole, 35, Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper left or right turn/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/DUI-Alcohol
  • Whitehead, Roderick Trumaine (Rebook), 33, Aggravated Assault/Enticing child for indecent purposes

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/18

  • 559 GA Hwy 27 East at 1:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:48 p.m., Accident Report
  • 137 Pecan Terrace at 4:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1106 Airport Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 156 Charleston Dr. at 3:54 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 205 Graham St. at 3:55 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 220 GA Hwy 280 at 3:56 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 115 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 502 Confederate St. at 2:17 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 492 Talent Store Rd. at 6:18 a.m., Information for officer

11/19

  • 739 Gailey Plaza at 2:51 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Talent Store Rd. at GA Hwy 30 at 2:38 a.m., Traffic Stop/driving with no headlights before dusk
  • 403 W. Main St. at 9:09 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1412 GA Hwy 280 West at 9:25 p.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 12 at 1:50 a.m., Traffic stop/failure to stop at stop sign
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 1:59 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 W at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 W at 2:08 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 130 Lexington Circle Lot 1 at 2:11 a.m., Trouble Unknown
  • 915 Upper River Rd. at 7:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 9:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 133 Jasmine Dr. at 3:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

11/20

  • 172 Briar Patch Circle at 2:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 294 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 2:49 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • U.S. Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 21 at 2:32 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Forsyth St. at Hinkle St. at 3:08 a.m., Failure to maintain lane
  • 102 Easy St. at 3:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 108 Thomas Dr. at Powersports Plus at 5:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 160 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 5:39 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1947 Talent Store Rd. at 6:08 a.m., Information for officer
  • 1794 Hwy 308 at 6:14 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Lubon, Junior, 31, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failing to signal before turning or changing lanes
  • Thomas, Ebony Meshay, 35, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/17

  • Park Row at 5:46 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 604 Elm St. at 1:54 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts

11/18

  • 604 Elm St. at 1:54 a.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Cotton Ave. at West Lamar St. at 1:08 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failing to signal before turning or changing lanes
  • 402 W. Forsyth St. at Danfair Express at 2:18 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 201 Wanda Way at 10:02 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Magnolia St. at MLK Jr. Blvd. at 2:37 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn
  • 1105 Quincy Dr. at 4:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

11/19

  • South Lee St. at Burke St. at 1:04 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 208 Patton Dr. at 4:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1402 N. M:L Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 10:35 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 113A Magnolia Court at 1:39 a.m., Simple battery
  • E. Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 4:40 a.m., Suspended registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Contempt of Court
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:09 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 702 Jackson Ave. at 1:13 a.m., Aggravated Assault

11/20

  • 410 Pinecrest Dr. at 1:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 34 at 2:03 a.m., Burglary – 1st degree felony
  • 93A Bozeman Circle at 2:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 933 North Jackson St. at 3:29 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 1311 Elm Ave. at 11:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident

 

 

 

 

