Area Beat Report November 18 through 20, 2022
Published 7:11 pm Monday, November 21, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Banks, Michael Travis (In Jail), 43, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Bridges, Keeshon Rashard (In Jail), 27,Aggravated Assault/Disorderly Conduct
- Davis, Flinza Serrell (Reebook), 29, Forgery/Theft By Deception/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Gaston Denariius Otyveon (In Jail), 22, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Hatfield, Brandon Michael (In Jail), 30, Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Taking
- Jackson, Ralph Moses (In Jail), 62, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Major, Alexias Latonya (Bonded Out), 36, Disorderly Conduct
- Paul, Jessica Nicole, 35, Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper left or right turn/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/DUI-Alcohol
- Whitehead, Roderick Trumaine (Rebook), 33, Aggravated Assault/Enticing child for indecent purposes
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/18
- 559 GA Hwy 27 East at 1:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:48 p.m., Accident Report
- 137 Pecan Terrace at 4:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1106 Airport Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 156 Charleston Dr. at 3:54 a.m., Civil Matter
- 205 Graham St. at 3:55 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 220 GA Hwy 280 at 3:56 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 115 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 502 Confederate St. at 2:17 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 492 Talent Store Rd. at 6:18 a.m., Information for officer
11/19
- 739 Gailey Plaza at 2:51 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Talent Store Rd. at GA Hwy 30 at 2:38 a.m., Traffic Stop/driving with no headlights before dusk
- 403 W. Main St. at 9:09 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1412 GA Hwy 280 West at 9:25 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 12 at 1:50 a.m., Traffic stop/failure to stop at stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 1:59 a.m., Traffic Stop
- U.S. Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 W at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop
- U.S. Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 W at 2:08 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 130 Lexington Circle Lot 1 at 2:11 a.m., Trouble Unknown
- 915 Upper River Rd. at 7:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 9:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 133 Jasmine Dr. at 3:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
11/20
- 172 Briar Patch Circle at 2:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 294 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 2:49 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- U.S. Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 21 at 2:32 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Forsyth St. at Hinkle St. at 3:08 a.m., Failure to maintain lane
- 102 Easy St. at 3:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 108 Thomas Dr. at Powersports Plus at 5:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 160 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 5:39 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1947 Talent Store Rd. at 6:08 a.m., Information for officer
- 1794 Hwy 308 at 6:14 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Lubon, Junior, 31, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failing to signal before turning or changing lanes
- Thomas, Ebony Meshay, 35, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/17
- Park Row at 5:46 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 604 Elm St. at 1:54 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
11/18
- 604 Elm St. at 1:54 a.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
- Cotton Ave. at West Lamar St. at 1:08 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failing to signal before turning or changing lanes
- 402 W. Forsyth St. at Danfair Express at 2:18 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 201 Wanda Way at 10:02 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Magnolia St. at MLK Jr. Blvd. at 2:37 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn
- 1105 Quincy Dr. at 4:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
11/19
- South Lee St. at Burke St. at 1:04 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 208 Patton Dr. at 4:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1402 N. M:L Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 10:35 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 113A Magnolia Court at 1:39 a.m., Simple battery
- E. Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 4:40 a.m., Suspended registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Contempt of Court
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:09 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 702 Jackson Ave. at 1:13 a.m., Aggravated Assault
11/20
- 410 Pinecrest Dr. at 1:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 34 at 2:03 a.m., Burglary – 1st degree felony
- 93A Bozeman Circle at 2:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 933 North Jackson St. at 3:29 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1311 Elm Ave. at 11:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident