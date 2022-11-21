John William Statham: November 20, 2022 Published 4:54 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

John William Statham, Jr., age 80, of Americus passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. He was born in Manchester Georgia on December 14, 1941 to the late John William Statham, Sr. and Clidie Statham. Mr. Statham was employed at the Americus Post Office for 30 years. After retiring from the postal service, he was the owner and operator of Americus Lock service for 22 years.

Graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 3:00 with Reverend Steven Golden Officiating. The family will receive friends and family at the graveside after the service. The family will also receive friends at the home at other times. Pallbearers include Bill Rees, Caleb Golden, Jonathan Statham, Rodney Johnson, Kevin Chambley, Ben Chambley. Honorary Pallbearers include Current and Retired Postal Employees.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Irene Statham; son Jeff Statham (Penny) of Tifton; brother Tommy Statham (Louise) of LaGrange; sister Sharon Statham of Orange Park; grandchildren Jonathan Statham (Carmen), Miranda Foster (Dawson); great grandchildren Ari, Genna, Olli and Juni.

He was preceded in death by his Daughter Tami Rene Statham.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building fund and Phoebe Hospice

