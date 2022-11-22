Area Beat Report November 21, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/21

  • 1204 Crawford St.at Zaxby’s at 12:01 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 110 US Hwy N at 2:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 309 Southerfield Rd. at 4:57 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 311 Tripp St. at 5:53 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 920 Angus Dr. at 6:11 p.m., Suicide
  • 325 Crawley St. at 6:36 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Parker St. at Rees St. at 8:19 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail light lenses required
  • 506 Pineview Dr. at 8:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 200 Brookdale Dr. at 9:53 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Angus Dr. at 11:37 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

11/22

  • 304 Crawley St. at 3:56 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Hwy 19 North at 4:42 a.m., Obstruction of law enforcement officers/Failure to stop at stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Reckless Conduct/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Driving without a valid license/Possession of firearms by a minor/Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Norman Cole at Bessie Mays Circle at 5:21 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 1215 N. Lee St. at 5:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Cherokee St. at 5:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits

 

 

 

