Area Beat Report November 30, 2022

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Harris, Gregory Jerome (In Jail), 40, Serve 10 days
  • Johnson, Jessie Lee (In Jail), 62, Theft By Shoplifting/Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/30

  • 129 Oak Turn Dr. at 5 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 300 block of Hwy 49 North at MM 19 at 7:32 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 22 at 8:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Nikeria Lashae, 25, Making threats of violence to someone else
  • McCants, Jurick Tavon, 26, Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Suspended Registration/Giving false, name, address or birthdate to police officer/Windshield window wipers requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Nash, Devin Eugene, 18, Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing child to witness forcible violence/Damage to Property/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass/Obstruction of law enforcement officers/Battery against a female who is pregnant
  • Richards, Ronald Eugene, 49, Obstructing Law Enforcement

nt officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Warrant Executed

  • Walker, Cassandra, 43, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/21

  • N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:32 a.m., Making threats of violence to someone else

11/28

  • E. Lamar St. at Thomas Dr. at 7:18 a.m., Citation for Speeding

11/29

  • North Lee St. at 12:12 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Suspended Registration/Giving false, name, address or birthdate to police officer/Windshield window wipers requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 1:11 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement

officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Warrant Executed

  • 800 GSW Drive at Georgia Southwestern State University at 10:48 a.m., Forgery 4th degree felony
  • 802 Mary St. at 3:17 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • 203A Tanner St. at 6:47 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree felony
  • Varsity Dr. at 10:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 609 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartment G at 2:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 304A East Dodson St. at 6:41 a.m., Burglary – first degree felony
  • 113A Magnolia Court at 6:41 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing child to witness forcible violence/Damage to Property/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass/Obstruction of law enforcement officers/Battery against a female who is pregnant

11/30

  • 733 E. Forsyth St. at Walgreens at 2:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 219 Horton Apt. B at 4:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 210 Sun Valley Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 106 Brookdale Dr. at 9:54 p.m., Ungovernable Child
  • 307A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:26 a.m., Missing Person
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Prince St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
  • 840 Railroad St. Lot 2 at 4:18 a.m., Burglary – first degree felony

 

 

 

 

 

