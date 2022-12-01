Area Beat Report November 30, 2022
Published 1:46 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Harris, Gregory Jerome (In Jail), 40, Serve 10 days
- Johnson, Jessie Lee (In Jail), 62, Theft By Shoplifting/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/30
- 129 Oak Turn Dr. at 5 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 300 block of Hwy 49 North at MM 19 at 7:32 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 22 at 8:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Nikeria Lashae, 25, Making threats of violence to someone else
- McCants, Jurick Tavon, 26, Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Suspended Registration/Giving false, name, address or birthdate to police officer/Windshield window wipers requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Nash, Devin Eugene, 18, Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing child to witness forcible violence/Damage to Property/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass/Obstruction of law enforcement officers/Battery against a female who is pregnant
- Richards, Ronald Eugene, 49, Obstructing Law Enforcement
nt officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Warrant Executed
- Walker, Cassandra, 43, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/21
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:32 a.m., Making threats of violence to someone else
11/28
- E. Lamar St. at Thomas Dr. at 7:18 a.m., Citation for Speeding
11/29
- North Lee St. at 12:12 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Suspended Registration/Giving false, name, address or birthdate to police officer/Windshield window wipers requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 1:11 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement
officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Warrant Executed
- 800 GSW Drive at Georgia Southwestern State University at 10:48 a.m., Forgery 4th degree felony
- 802 Mary St. at 3:17 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- 203A Tanner St. at 6:47 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree felony
- Varsity Dr. at 10:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 609 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartment G at 2:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 304A East Dodson St. at 6:41 a.m., Burglary – first degree felony
- 113A Magnolia Court at 6:41 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing child to witness forcible violence/Damage to Property/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass/Obstruction of law enforcement officers/Battery against a female who is pregnant
11/30
- 733 E. Forsyth St. at Walgreens at 2:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 119 S. Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 219 Horton Apt. B at 4:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 210 Sun Valley Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 106 Brookdale Dr. at 9:54 p.m., Ungovernable Child
- 307A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:26 a.m., Missing Person
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Prince St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
- 840 Railroad St. Lot 2 at 4:18 a.m., Burglary – first degree felony