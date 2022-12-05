Americus gathers to celebrate Christmas at the annual Americus Christmas Parade Published 5:04 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

AMERICUS – Hundreds of men, women and children of all ages gathered along the streets of Down Town Americus to bring in holiday cheer by celebrating Christmas at the town’s annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 1.

The feeling of joy and happiness was in the air as the police cars, the fire trucks, the numerous decked out and lit up floats and the people representing local businesses, organizations and the local high schools marched down the parade route to the cheers and constant wishes of “Merry Christmas” coming from the crowd of on lookers. Those marching in the parade echoed back the greeting as they marched and road by on the various creative floats.

These local businesses and organizations entered their floats into a contest and there were also contests for Best Choreographed Marching Unit, Best Community Spirit and Best Overall Christmas Theme. The Sumter County High School Marching Band won first place for Best Choreographed Marching Unit and the Sumter County Middle School Cheerleading Squad won the contest for Best Community Spirit.

As far as the floats were concerned, Perry Wellness Center’s float took the top prize for Best Overall Christmas Theme. The Air Evac Life Team’s float took second place in the competition and the float created by the New Life Addiction Recovery Center took third place.

Congratulations are in order for all of the place winners, as well as all of those who participated in the parade to make the annual Americus Christmas Parade one of the most anticipated events every year.