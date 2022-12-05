Lady Raiders edge out SGA in Damascus Published 11:03 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

From Staff Reports

DAMASCUS, GA – The Southland Academy girls’ basketball team (SAR) made the 70-mike journey down to Damascus, GA Monday night and edged out the Lady Warriors of Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) 54-50 to keep their record unblemished at 4-0.

“We faced adversity throughout the entire night. Our team answered in the fourth quarter in a big way,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we found a way to get the win. I’m really proud of our team.”

SAR senior guard Riley Mitchell led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 19 points and junior shooting guard J.C. Bailey scored 15. Senior forward Lauren Duke scored eight points and senior guard Morgan Weaver chipped in seven in the winning cause.

The Lady Raiders will try to stay undefeated when they travel over to Buena Vista, GA on Saturday, December 10 to take on the Lady Eagles of Marion County. Tip off is scheduled at 2 p.m.