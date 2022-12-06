SGTC’s Lady Jets remain ranked 7th in nation in NJCAA poll Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets maintained their 7th place ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I women’s basketball poll released this week. The Lady Jets are currently 9 – 1 on the season. The Lady Jets only loss this season was to the third ranked Gulf Coast State College Lady Commodores in the season opener.

Trinity Valley remains in first place with a perfect 11 – 0 record. Blinn is second at 9 – 0 on the season and Gulf Coast is third with a 9 – 0 record as well. Eastern Florida State moved into fourth place with an unbeaten 10 – 0 record and Southern Idaho is fifth at 9 – 1 on the year.

Jones is currently ranked sixth in the nation followed by South Georgia Tech with a 9 – 1 overall record. Northwest Florida State, New Mexico, and Salt Lak close out the top 10 spots. SGTC is still the only Georgia college listed in the top 25 teams in the nation.

In addition to its top ranking in the national poll, the SGTC Lady Jets also had four players to be recognized for their individual efforts on the court. The SGTC Jets have dropped out of the national rankings after falling to 3 – 6 on the season, but two of their players are also currently ranked nationally for their skills on the court.

The four Lady Jets featured in the national rankings include: sophomore center Fanta Gassama, sophomore Loes Rozing, sophomore Alexia Dizeko, and freshman Veronika Palfi. The Jets included in the individual recognition are: sophomore guard Semaj Henderson and freshman guard Deonte Williams.

Gassama, 6’ 1” center from Mataro, Spain, is currently listed as 15th in the country in rebounds per game with an average of 11. She is also ranked 16th in total rebounds with 110.

Lady Jets sophomore guard Alexia Dizeko, 5’ 11” from Sion, Switzerland, is currently ranked 42nd in the nation in field goal percentage shooting. She move up four spots this week and is making 57.9.7% of her attempted shots and is averaging 15.2 points per game.

Freshman guard Veronika Palfi, 5’ 6” from Pecs, Hungary and sophomore point guard Loes Rozing, 5’ 10” are tied at 15th in three-point percentage shooting. Both of them are making 50% of their three-point attempts. They moved up four spots this week. Rozing is also listed as 27th in the nation in assists per game. She is averaging 4.7 each game.

The Jets who earned individual honors included sophomore transfer guard from Chicago, Il, Semaj Henderson. He is currently listed as 12th in the nation in assists per game averaging 6.1. He is also tied for 21st best in steals per game with a 2.7 average after nine games. His teammate, freshman guard Deonte Williams, 6’ 8” from Sydney, Australia, was listed as 48th in the nation in field goal percentage shooting. He is hitting 62.7 of his attempts.

The Jets will finish the 2022 part of the season on the road. They travel to Phenix City, AL on December 10th to take on Chattahoochee Valley Community College at 4 p.m. and then head to Panama City, FL to face Gulf Coast State College on December 14th at 7 p.m. CST. They will participate in the Florida Southwest Classic on December 29th and 30th. They open with State College on Florida in the Ft. Myers game and then end the year with a match against Florida Southwest College.

The Lady Jets will be back in action on December 9th when they host East Georgia State College on at 5:30 p.m. and then face Albany Technical College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. They travel to Macon to face Central Georgia Tech at 5:30 on December 14th and then travel to Tallahassee, FL on December 20th to play Tallahassee Community College.

They close out the season with a December 29th 6 p.m. game at home against Snow College and then face Tallahasee Community College and Chattahoochee Valley Community College on December 31st and January 1 in the Lady Jets Holiday Classic.