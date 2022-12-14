Area Beat Report December 13, 2022

Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Johnny Lee (Back for Court), 37, Back for Court
  • Boone, Derrick Demond (In Jail), 32, Failure to Appear
  • Boyd, Alfred Lee (In Jail), 55, Housing for Newark, New Jersey
  • Carter, Malik Dijontae (In jail), City Probation
  • Clark, Jermaine Oneill (Fine Paid), 33, City Probation
  • Holmes, Amber Denise (In Jail), 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child car seat not used properly/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
  • Jordan, Terrel Lamont (In Jail), 20, Failure to Appear
  • Popwell, Robert Ryan (In Jail), 17, Holding for Lumpkin
  • Robinson, Troy Anthony (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
  • Sims, Jerry Lee (Fine Paid), 59, City Probation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/13

  • 856 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Bumphead Road at Sunset Park at 7:37 a.m., Passing in No Passing Zone
  • Bumphead Road at Sunset Park at 8:16 a.m., Passing in No Passing Zone
  • 112 Allen Chapel Road at 1:27 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 132 Charlton Dr. at 3:17 p.m., Burglary
  • 456 GA Hwy 49 N at 12:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 304 Johnson St. at 12:27 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 127 Rainbow Terrace at 12:41 a.m., Robbery
  • North Jackson St. at W. Lester St. at 1:14 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child car seat not used properly/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Career Ave. at 1:15 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 228 at 1:57 a.m., Driver issued verbal warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2 a.m., Obscuring or missing license plate
  • South GA Tech Parkway at 2:17 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 West at 3:17 a.m., Driver issued warning for tail light infraction

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Robinson, Keshawn, 24, No Insurance/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Tyner, Eddie, 40, Warrant Executed

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/13

  • 62A Brinson St. at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 402 Allen St. at 5:36 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:02 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 9:07 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:13 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 9:24 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 1848 S. Lee St. Apt. R at Twin Oaks at 9:40 a.m., Hit and Run resulting in serious injury
  • 111B Waitsman Dr. at 10:19 a.m., Hit and Run resulting in serious injury/Damage to Property
  • 104 Vivian Way at 11:30 a.m., Drug Activity
  • 102B Waitsman Dr. at 9:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Americus at 11:48 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 1009 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gladys Kitchen at 12:32 p.m., Hit and Run
  • Jackson Ave. at 2:06 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 178 Arlington Dr. at 119 South Lee St. at 2:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 3:59 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Anderson St. at 10:08 p.m., Aid to other agency/Warrant Executed
  • 119 W. Church St. at 10:14 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Starlight Circle at 10:15 p.m., No Insurance/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
  • West Forsyth St. at N. Jackson St. at 1:13 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Hanson Dr. at E. Lamar St. at 1:31 p.m., Damage to Property
  • E. Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 5:04 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Americus at 6:23 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

