Area Beat Report December 13, 2022
Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Johnny Lee (Back for Court), 37, Back for Court
- Boone, Derrick Demond (In Jail), 32, Failure to Appear
- Boyd, Alfred Lee (In Jail), 55, Housing for Newark, New Jersey
- Carter, Malik Dijontae (In jail), City Probation
- Clark, Jermaine Oneill (Fine Paid), 33, City Probation
- Holmes, Amber Denise (In Jail), 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child car seat not used properly/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- Jordan, Terrel Lamont (In Jail), 20, Failure to Appear
- Popwell, Robert Ryan (In Jail), 17, Holding for Lumpkin
- Robinson, Troy Anthony (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
- Sims, Jerry Lee (Fine Paid), 59, City Probation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/13
- 856 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Bumphead Road at Sunset Park at 7:37 a.m., Passing in No Passing Zone
- Bumphead Road at Sunset Park at 8:16 a.m., Passing in No Passing Zone
- 112 Allen Chapel Road at 1:27 p.m., Welfare Check
- 132 Charlton Dr. at 3:17 p.m., Burglary
- 456 GA Hwy 49 N at 12:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 304 Johnson St. at 12:27 a.m., Shots Fired
- 127 Rainbow Terrace at 12:41 a.m., Robbery
- North Jackson St. at W. Lester St. at 1:14 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Child car seat not used properly/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- South GA Tech Parkway at Career Ave. at 1:15 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 228 at 1:57 a.m., Driver issued verbal warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2 a.m., Obscuring or missing license plate
- South GA Tech Parkway at 2:17 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
- US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 West at 3:17 a.m., Driver issued warning for tail light infraction
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Robinson, Keshawn, 24, No Insurance/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Tyner, Eddie, 40, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/13
- 62A Brinson St. at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 402 Allen St. at 5:36 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:02 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 9:07 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:13 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 9:24 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 1848 S. Lee St. Apt. R at Twin Oaks at 9:40 a.m., Hit and Run resulting in serious injury
- 111B Waitsman Dr. at 10:19 a.m., Hit and Run resulting in serious injury/Damage to Property
- 104 Vivian Way at 11:30 a.m., Drug Activity
- 102B Waitsman Dr. at 9:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Americus at 11:48 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 1009 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gladys Kitchen at 12:32 p.m., Hit and Run
- Jackson Ave. at 2:06 p.m., Hit and Run
- 178 Arlington Dr. at 119 South Lee St. at 2:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 3:59 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Anderson St. at 10:08 p.m., Aid to other agency/Warrant Executed
- 119 W. Church St. at 10:14 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Starlight Circle at 10:15 p.m., No Insurance/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
- West Forsyth St. at N. Jackson St. at 1:13 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Hanson Dr. at E. Lamar St. at 1:31 p.m., Damage to Property
- E. Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 5:04 p.m., Damage to Property
- Americus at 6:23 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property