Area Beat Report December 16 through 19
Published 2:32 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Zachariah Luke (Bonded Out), 38, False Statements or Writings, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent Documents in matters of government
- Boone, Tony Taraz (In Jail), 49, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana
- Cooper, Jonathan Kyle (In Jail), 30, Disorderly Conduct
- Garcia, Jose Rodolfo (In Jail), 33, Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 46, Weekender
- Kimbrough, Bernard (In Jail), 53, Receipt, Possession or transfer of Firearms by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- McCuller, Lakista Devard (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear
- Nesbitt, Shadtavis (In Jail), 24, Computer Pornography
- Sanford, Jayson Lee (Bonded Out), 27, Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance/Criminal Trespass
- Williams, Luke Wade (In Jail), 22, Forgery-Fourth Degree checks under $1,500.00
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/16
- 315 Lower Five Points Road at 3:09 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Courthouse Sumter County Civil Division at 10:20 a.m., Lost Tag
- Brady Rd. at Brady Rd. Estates at 3:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
•199 Roy Circle at 5:32 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 18s. Hwy 280 East at 2 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:14 p.m., Information for officer
- U.S. Highway 280 E. at Thomas Dr. Ext. at 10:17 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 101 GA Hwy 27 E. at 10:20 p.m., Warning issued for failure to move over
- U.S. Hwy 19 N. at Davenport St. at 10:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Following Too Closely
- 125 Sea Board St. at Dollar General at 4:30 p.m., Theft
- 106 Fern St. at 6:32 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 354 Shiloh Rd. at 6:42 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- GA Hwy 27 E. at District Line Rd. at 6:28 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- U.S. Hwy 19 N at Honeysuckle Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Assist Another Agency
12/17
- 106 E. Main St. at 4:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 105 Easy St. at 9:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 138 Stonewall Dr. at 11:02 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 279 Old Plains Highway at 5:29 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 913 Hooks Mill Rd. at 5:58 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Highway 280 East at Thomas Dr. at 11:57 a.m., Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
- Hwy 118 at Brady Rd. at 4:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- U.S. Hwy 19 N. at GA Hwy 30 West at 3:43 a.m., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Failure to Signal Lane Change or Turn/Failure to Obey Signs or control Devices/Seat Belt Violation
12/18
- 747 Hwy 49 South at MM 10 at 9:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 100 Pecan Terrace at 1:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 Williams Rd. at Williams Road Church of Christ at 4:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1329 Hwy 30 West at 6: p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 6:03 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- U.S. Hwy 19 N at Raymond Rd. at 5:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane
- U.S. Hwy 280 E. and Huntington Rd. at 5:10 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane
- 1329 Hwy 30 West at 3:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 West at U.S. Hwy 19 N at Driver issued warning for headlights
- U.S. Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 4:10 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27 E. at 4:13 a.m., traffic stop/Driver issued warning in reference to test drive tag
- 512 S. Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 4:34 a.m., Bad Child
- Highway 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
12/19
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:17 a.m., Warning citation for speeding
- 269 Shiloh Rd. at 4:22 a.m., Welfare Check
- Georgia Highway 30 West at MM 12 at 3:46 a.m., Citation for Speeding