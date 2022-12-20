Area Beat Report December 16 through 19

Published 2:32 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Zachariah Luke (Bonded Out), 38, False Statements or Writings, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent Documents in matters of government
  • Boone, Tony Taraz (In Jail), 49, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana
  • Cooper, Jonathan Kyle (In Jail), 30, Disorderly Conduct
  • Garcia, Jose Rodolfo (In Jail), 33, Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 46, Weekender
  • Kimbrough, Bernard (In Jail), 53, Receipt, Possession or transfer of Firearms by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • McCuller, Lakista Devard (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear
  • Nesbitt, Shadtavis (In Jail), 24, Computer Pornography
  • Sanford, Jayson Lee (Bonded Out), 27, Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance/Criminal Trespass
  • Williams, Luke Wade (In Jail), 22, Forgery-Fourth Degree checks under $1,500.00

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/16

  • 315 Lower Five Points Road at 3:09 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Courthouse Sumter County Civil Division at 10:20 a.m., Lost Tag
  • Brady Rd. at Brady Rd. Estates at 3:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
    •199 Roy Circle at 5:32 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 18s. Hwy 280 East at 2 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:14 p.m., Information for officer
  • U.S. Highway 280 E. at Thomas Dr. Ext. at 10:17 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 101 GA Hwy 27 E. at 10:20 p.m., Warning issued for failure to move over
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N. at Davenport St. at 10:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Following Too Closely
  • 125 Sea Board St. at Dollar General at 4:30 p.m., Theft
  • 106 Fern St. at 6:32 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 354 Shiloh Rd. at 6:42 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • GA Hwy 27 E. at District Line Rd. at 6:28 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at Honeysuckle Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Assist Another Agency

12/17

  • 106 E. Main St. at 4:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 105 Easy St. at 9:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 138 Stonewall Dr. at 11:02 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 279 Old Plains Highway at 5:29 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 913 Hooks Mill Rd. at 5:58 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Highway 280 East at Thomas Dr. at 11:57 a.m., Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
  • Hwy 118 at Brady Rd. at 4:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N. at GA Hwy 30 West at 3:43 a.m., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Failure to Signal Lane Change or Turn/Failure to Obey Signs or control Devices/Seat Belt Violation

12/18

  • 747 Hwy 49 South at MM 10 at 9:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 100 Pecan Terrace at 1:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 Williams Rd. at Williams Road Church of Christ at 4:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1329 Hwy 30 West at 6: p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 6:03 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at Raymond Rd. at 5:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • U.S. Hwy 280 E. and Huntington Rd. at 5:10 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 1329 Hwy 30 West at 3:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 West at U.S. Hwy 19 N at Driver issued warning for headlights
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 4:10 a.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27 E. at 4:13 a.m., traffic stop/Driver issued warning in reference to test drive tag
  • 512 S. Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 4:34 a.m., Bad Child
  • Highway 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

12/19

  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:17 a.m., Warning citation for speeding
  • 269 Shiloh Rd. at 4:22 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Georgia Highway 30 West at MM 12 at 3:46 a.m., Citation for Speeding

 

More community

Hundreds gather to “remember, honor and teach” at annual Wreaths Across America event at Andersonville National Cemetery

Corporal Danny Chadd aims to sew the seeds of soccer here in Sumter County

Area Beat Report December 14 and 15, 2022

Area Beat Report December 13, 2022

Print Article