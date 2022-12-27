Three of top four teams in nation will play in SGTC Lady Jets Holiday Classic tournament Dec. 30th – January 1st Published 4:46 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Three of the top four National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Women’s Basketball teams will be participating in the Lady Jets Holiday Classic at South Georgia Technical College in Americus, GA, December 30th – January 1st.

Eastern Florida State, the top ranked team in the NJCAA Division 1 Women’s Standings, as well as the currently number two team in the nation, Gulf Coast Community College, will join the host and 4th ranked NJCAA Division 1 South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets in a nine-team tournament in the SGTC Hangar or James S. Peters gymnasium beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, December 30th and ending with a 5 p.m. game on Sunday, January 1st.

Even though three of the top four teams in the nation will be participating in the tournament, none of them will actually play each other. South Georgia Technical College will open up against Snow College from Ephriam, Utah, on Thursday, December 29th at 6 p.m. in a pre-tournament game. Snow College is currently 7 – 8 on the season, including an 86 – 66 defeat at the hands of the Number 10 ranked Salt Lake Community College Bruins.

Then on Friday, December 30th, the Lady Jets Holiday Classic will kick off with the NJCAA second ranked Gulf Coast Community College squad facing off against Chattahoochee Valley Community College at 1 p.m. That game will be followed by Central Georgia Tech vs. St. Petersburg College at 3 p.m. and Snow College facing the top ranked Eastern Florida team at 5 p.m. Shelton State and Tallahassee Community College will play at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, December 31st, Gulf Coast will open again against St. Petersburg College with an 11 a.m. game. Chattahoochee Valley and Eastern Florida will matchup at 1 p.m. and Central Georgia Tech will take on Shelton State at 3 p.m. Snow College and Georgia Highlands will play at 5 p.m. and the SGTC Lady Jets will take on Tallahassee Community College at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The tournament will wrap-up on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1st with Tallahassee Community College and St. Petersburg College taking the court at 11 a.m. Shelton State and Eastern Florida will play at 1 p.m. followed by Gulf Coast and Georgia Highlands at 3 p.m. South Georgia Tech and Chattahoochee Valley Community College will have the last game of the tournament at 5 p.m.