Area Beat Report December 29 2022

Published 12:49 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

  • Smith, Nicholas Christian (In Jail), 33, Distribution of a controlled substance/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 110 Gust St. at 11:10 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 357 R. W. Jones Rd. at 12:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 123 Santa Rosa Dr. at 12:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:02 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 125 Moon St. at 5:19 p.m., Found Property
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Harnage Dr. at 8:43 p.m., Accident Report
  • 354 Shiloh Rd. at 9:49 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Mockingbird Dr. at 10:51 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 190 Robin Hill Dr. at 1:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

Americus PD Media incident Reports

12/29

  • East Forsyth St. at 9:43 a.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:15 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • South Hampton St. at 12:33 p.m., Burglary – first degree
  • Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 12:03 a.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children/Criminal Trespass
  • Mayo St. and Southerfield Rd. at 3:03 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • 709 Adderton St. at 4:11 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 225 at 4:58 p.m., Theft By Taking
  • Murphy Mill Rd. at 6:38 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • South Dudley St. at 6:44 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • N. Lee St. at Railroad St. at 11:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

