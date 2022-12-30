Area Beat Report December 29 2022
Published 12:49 pm Friday, December 30, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
- Smith, Nicholas Christian (In Jail), 33, Distribution of a controlled substance/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 110 Gust St. at 11:10 a.m., Damage to Property
- 357 R. W. Jones Rd. at 12:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 123 Santa Rosa Dr. at 12:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:02 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 125 Moon St. at 5:19 p.m., Found Property
- GA Hwy 49 South at Harnage Dr. at 8:43 p.m., Accident Report
- 354 Shiloh Rd. at 9:49 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 30 West at Mockingbird Dr. at 10:51 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 190 Robin Hill Dr. at 1:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media incident Reports
12/29
- East Forsyth St. at 9:43 a.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:15 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- South Hampton St. at 12:33 p.m., Burglary – first degree
- Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 12:03 a.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children/Criminal Trespass
- Mayo St. and Southerfield Rd. at 3:03 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 709 Adderton St. at 4:11 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 225 at 4:58 p.m., Theft By Taking
- Murphy Mill Rd. at 6:38 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- South Dudley St. at 6:44 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- N. Lee St. at Railroad St. at 11:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report