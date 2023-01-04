Area Beat Report January 3, 2023
Published 11:58 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dice, Kelsey Kentrell (In Jail), 29, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense
- Gonzalez, Oscar Humberto (Bonded Out), 60, Driving while unlicensed/Expired or no registration or title
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/3
- 108 Johnson St. at 4:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 19 South at Old Dawson Rd. at 9:40 a.m., Driving while unlicensed/Registration and license requirements
- Hwy 280 E. at MM 25 at 10:29 a.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
- Hwy 280 E. at MM 25 at 10:48 a.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
- Hwy 280 E. at 11:04 a.m., Expired or no license plate or decal/license plate specifications
- MLK Blvd. at New Beginnings at 1:50 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- Hwy 492 and 195 at 3:46 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Expired or no license plate or decal
- 590 Middle River Rd. at Blooming Rose Baptist Church at 3:56 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Hwy 19 South at 300 block at 5:32 p.m., Move Over Law
- 176 Tullip Dr. at 5:44 p.m., Damage to Property
- 621 Hwy 280 E. at 1:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 2408 Hwy 19 S. at GA Tarpaulins Building at 1:51 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 144 E. Federal St. at 2:45 a.m., Assist Another Agency