Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates, age 93, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, Georgia with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services. They respectfully request that those in the receiving line wear a face mask.

Born October 24, 1929 in Newberry, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Hugh Cecil Moates and the late Mattie Belle Jackson Moates. He attended Lanier High School in Macon, Georgia and thereafter graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina where he lettered in football (and still holds several all time Furman records), baseball and track. He then received a Masters in Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky where he met his future wife, Jean Willoughby, who was attending nursing school. Dr. Moates later received a Doctorate in Counseling Psychology from Auburn University. He retired as a professor of psychology at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as Navy Chaplain. He was proud of his work with the M.I.X. foundation, providing counseling services for low income families without charge. He pastored numerous churches throughout his career and was a member of First Baptist Church in Americus, Georgia. He passionately loved his family, and also loved his dogs and riding his bicycle, which he continued to do until the final days of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin daughters, Anna Marie Moates and Jenna Lee Moates; and by a grandson, Joshua Daniel Willis.

Survivors include his children: Kathy Moates, Dr. Ken Moates (Dr. Valerie Moates), and Karen Moates Willis (Carl Willis); grandchildren: Rebecca Willis Morris (Sam), Brittany Moates, Christopher Moates, Ashley Moates and Anna Moates; and one sister: Marilyn Pridgen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to Night to Shine at First Baptist Church, 221 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709 or online at www.fbcamericus.org

