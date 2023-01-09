Five Schley County Wildcat football players earn All-State and Honorable Mention honors Published 4:08 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

ELLAVILLE – Five Schley County football players were honored by Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSFD) for their accomplishments on the field during the 2022 season. Four of them earned All-State honors and one of them, Senior LB Luke Forehand, earned All-State Honorable Mention honors.

The four Wildcats who earned All-State honors were Junior QB Jay Kanazawa, Junior WR JaLewis Solomon, Sophomore LB Zayden Walker and Senior DB Clinton Jackson.

All of these players, along with their teammates, helped lead the Wildcats (12-3) all the way to the state finals, were they lost to Bowdon 39-31 in the GHSA Class A D2 state championship.

Kanazawa was one of the most prolific passers in the state in 2022. The junior signal caller completed 214 of 335 passes for 3,266 yards and 35 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

Many of Kanazawa’s completions and touchdowns went to JaLewis Solomon, who earned All-State honors for his 86 receptions for 1,210 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, two more Wildcats earned All-State honors. Sophomore LB Zayden Walker tallied 18 solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles for a total of 35 tackles. Twelve of those tackles were tackles for loss and he also had three sacks and 19 hurries on the season. In addition to those statistics, Walker also had two interceptions, caused two fumbles and had one fumble recovery.

Senior DB Clinton Jackson also played a key role in the Wildcats’ defensive backfield. Jackson tallied six interceptions on the season, caused two fumbles and recovered a fumble. In addition to having a stellar year on defense, Walker also played a key role in the Wildcats’ running game on offense. He rushed for 365 yards on 51 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Last, but certainly not least, Senior LB Luke Forehand was named All-State Honorable Mention, but his contribution to the Wildcats’ success was in no way less important than that of his aforementioned teammates. Forehand had seven sacks and nine hurries and he tallied 44 solo tackles and 52 assisted tackles for a total of 96 tackles on the year. Forehand also caused and recovered three fumbles for the Wildcats.