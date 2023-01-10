Georgia Southwestern, Andrew College sign agreement for Long-Term Care Management Program Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) and Andrew College recently signed a Pathway Memorandum of Understanding that is designed to ensure a smooth transition from associate degree programs at Andrew to GSW’s Bachelor’s degree program in Long-Term Care Management (LTCM) program.

Through the Pathway Program agreement, all students interested in a career in Long-Term Care Management can continue online and/or in classroom settings. Andrew graduates who have completed the appropriate degree (Associate of Science in Nursing or Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy) that is required in the LTCM curriculum can take advantage of this opportunity.

“We are excited to partner with Andrew College in educating the caregivers our aging and disabled communities desperately need,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “We hope that in simplifying the transition from institution to institution, more students are encouraged to pursue long-term care as a career.”

GSW Associate Dean and Professor Leisa Easom, Ph.D. states, “Our nation has a growing number of older adults and individuals with disabilities. The LTCM degree addresses the multi-disciplinary elements in education and training required in the preparation of our healthcare workforce today to meet the needs of these populations.”

Graduates with the LTCM degree will have the managerial, budgetary and communication skills critical to the health management field. The degree prepares graduates to assist patients and families to connect with community resources, transition from hospital to home, and manage the care of residents in an institutional setting.

“According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, there are currently 14 million people receiving some form of long-term care and that number is expected to double by 2050,” stated Andrew College President Linda R. Buchanan, Ph.D. “Our partnership with Georgia Southwestern will help contribute to the workforce needs for Southwest Georgia and beyond.”

Unique to the GSW campus is the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI) where the creation of this degree began. In prior years, Easom served as the RCI executive director and experienced firsthand how families across the nation are struggling to connect with community resources that would enable the disabled family member to remain in their home, navigate the health care system, and/or transition from hospital to home as well as residential settings.

Learn more about GSW’s Long-Term Care Management Program at gsw.edu/LTCM.

About Andrew College

Established in 1854, Andrew College is related to The United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Situated in the rural southwest Georgia community of Cuthbert, Andrew College offers the Associate of Art, Associate of Science, Associate Degree in Nursing, Bachelor of Science and Certificates. For more information about Andrew College, visit www.andrewcollege.edu.

About Georgia Southwestern State University

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the South.

For more information about Georgia Southwestern State University, visit www.gsw.edu.