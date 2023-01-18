Mr. Louis Bridges Published 8:26 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Mr. Louis Bridges, age 94, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services are planned for 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 18, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for a short time following the services at the cemetery.

Born January 13, 1929, he was the son of the late Clyde Bridges and the late Mary Lowrey Pierce Bridges.

He was retired from a logistics position in the scale house at IMC Fertilizer, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Mr. Bridges, or known by his friends and family as Boodlum, passionately loved his church, family, and friends. He loved hunting and fishing. He also loved spending Friday nights at “The Hilton”. Restoring and repairing old Jeeps brought him great joy. Spending time with his great-grandchildren brought much laughter and joy into his life as well as all of their lives. He will definitely be remembered by his family as the greatest man they ever knew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Bridges; and by four brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Stella Turpin Bridges; son, Steve Bridges (Kaye); daughter, Babs Raines (Melton); grandchildren: Mandi Saratsiotis (Alex), Adam Bridges (Inga), Beau Bridges, Andrea Raines, Wes Raines, and Rich Raines; great-grandchildren: Hannah Collins, Sarah Collins, William Bridges, Mary Katherine Saratsiotis, Isabelle Saratsiotis, Caroline Saratsiotis, and Alexa Raines-Ballou; caregivers: Teresa, Dora, Nece, Lakeshia, Victoria, and Cynthia; and several nieces and nephews.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one’s choice.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www. hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mr. Louis Bridges.