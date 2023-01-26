Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams earn sweep against Westover Published 3:31 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

AMERICUS – The Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams (SCHS) began the 2023 season on Tuesday, January 24 with matches against Westover at the Sumter County High School tennis complex. The Lady Panthers earned a 4-1 victory to begin their season and the Panthers defeated the Patriots 3-2 in their season opener.

In girls’ singles action, Alesia Holmes of SCHS defeated Alexis Preyer in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 and Paris Eberhardt defeated Kari Hayes in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead in the team match. Westover’s Marianna Thomas defeated the Lady Panthers’ Sydney Griffin in straight sets 6-0, 6-1, but in doubles action, the SCHS duo of Georgia Wooden and Dionisia Westbrook defeated the Westover duo of Kennedy Smith and Fatoumatta Jobarth in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to officially earn the Lady Panthers the team match victory. In the other doubles match, the SCHS team of Carolyn Campbell and Aniyah Eberhardt defeated the Lady Patriots’ duo of Jakeriah Brown and Ty’Kerria Harris in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 to solidify a 4-1 victory for the Lady Panthers.

In boys’ action, the Panthers fought extremely hard and were able to come away with a 3-2 victory over the Patriots. Chandler Lyles of SCHS lost to Westover’s Tyrese Williams in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, but Willie Burts was able to tie the team score at 1-1 for the Panthers when he defeated Jayden Price in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. However, Caleb Wright of SCHS lost in straight sets to Roderick Young 6-0, 6-1 and the Panthers trailed 2-1 in the match standings.

In boys’ doubles action, the SCHS duo of Jacory Wright and Conner Landers defeated the Westover duo of Colby Turner and Da’Koris Grissom in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to tie the team score at 2-2. In the final and deciding doubles match between the SCHS duo of Eric Bryant and Devor Pina and Westover’s team of Adrian Ponder and Zion Clark, the Panthers’ team of Bryant/Clark came away with a straight sets victory of 6-3, 6-1 to earn the Panthers the 3-2 team victory.