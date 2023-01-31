Area Beat Report January 30, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Yancie, Lawrence Lormard (In Jail), 42, Aggravated Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/30

  • 110 GA Hwy 280 W at 7:41 a.m., Information for officer
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:11 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 114 Sullivan Dr. at 1:25 p.m., Information for officer
  • 104 Fieldstone Dr. at 3:20 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 596 Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at 4:40 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 195 Horseshoe Circle at 9:39 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1119 Hwy 49 S at 9:47 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Forsyth and Crawford St. at Circle K at 11:41 p.m., traffic stop/Driving wrong way on one-way street/Driving with defective or no headlights

 

 

 

