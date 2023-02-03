Bishop scores 24 to lead Lady Wildcats past Greenville Published 11:03 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – Schley County sophomore center Kalli Bishop put on her hard hat and really went to work Friday night, February 3 against Greenville. Bishop poured in 24 points and helped lead the Lady Wildcats (17-3, 12-3 Region 6A D2) to a 51-36 victory over the Lady Patriots at Schley County High School.

In addition to Bishop’s work, sophomore forward Payton Goodin was also in double figures scoring with 11 points.

The victory puts SCHS two and a half games behind region leaders Taylor County, who defeated Central Talbotton 85-31 on Friday.

Speaking of the Lady Vikings (21-1, 14-1 Region 6A D2), they are the Lady Wildcats’ next opponent, as the top two teams in GHSA Region 6A D2 will clash in Butler, GA on Saturday, February 4. In the first meeting between the two teams in Ellaville on Saturday, January 6, TC edged out the Lady Wildcats 68-63. Tip off from Butler on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m.