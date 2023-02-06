Jets lose to East Georgia State College 74 – 59 Published 2:56 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

SWAINSBORO, GA – Despite a 34 – 30 lead at the end of the first half, the South Georgia Technical College Jets (SGTC) allowed East Georgia to outscore them 44 – 25 in the second half and walk away with a 74 – 59 victory. The loss dropped the jets to 2 – 7 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) and 5 – 17 overall.

The injury plagued Jets gave up 14 turnovers compared with East Georgia’s nine in the 40-minute contest. Both teams shot the ball 56 times from the floor but SGTC only hit 39.3% of their attempts while East Georgia hit 48.2%. The Jets did outperform the Bobcats from the three-point line, sinking 5 of 18 attempts while East Georgia only shot 14.3% making 2 of 14. East Georgia was 18 of 25 from the foul line and SGTC was 10 of 16.

The Jets are currently in ninth place in the GCAA standings. Their two conference wins came against Southern Crescent (10th place) and eighth ranked Albany Tech (3 – 5). Only the top eight teams in the conference are allowed to advance to the GCAA end of the season playoffs. Central Georgia Tech and Albany Tech are only one game ahead of the Jets and South Georgia Tech will host Albany Tech on Saturday, February 18th at home at 3 p.m. and then travel to Central Georgia Tech on February 21st for a 7 p.m. game.

Sophomore Bryce Turner came off the bench to lead the Jets in scoring against East Georgia with 12 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Tim Loud and freshman forward Ryan Djoussa tossed in 11 points and Aaron Pitts walked away with 10 points. Kallin Fonseca contributed eight points and then Nathan Wilson and Justin Evans closed out the scoring with four and three points. Only eight Jets suited up for the game.

The Jets will host the second ranked South Georgia State team at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th before traveling to Griffin to face Southern Crescent Tech on Saturday, February 11th at 3 p.m. The Jets will host Gordon College on Wednesday, February 15th at 7 p.m. and Albany Tech on Saturday, February 18th at 3 p.m.

The Lady Jets are set to travel to Georgia Highlands on Wednesday, Feb. 8th for a 5:30 game before returning home to meet Andrew College in a rescheduled game on Thursday, February 9th at 5:30 p.m. in the Hangar. The Lady Jets will be at home again on Monday, February 13th in a rescheduled game against Central Georgia Tech at 5:30 and then play Middle Georgia Prep at home on Thursday, February 16th at 5:30 p.m. in another rescheduled game.