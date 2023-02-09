Aguirre scores 10 goals in Lady Panthers’ rout of Monroe Published 10:11 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

AMERICUS – Sumter County junior forward Victoria Aguirre put on a soccer clinic in goal scoring at Alton Shell Stadium Thursday night. Aguirre pretty much single handedly dismantled the Monroe defense and scored 10 goals to lead the Lady Panthers’ soccer team to an 11-1 rout of the Monroe Lady Tornadoes.

SCHS first year head coach Samantha Chadd was extremely pleased with her club’s accomplishments in the game, but also knows that more work needs to be done as region play approaches.

“We accomplished our passing. We accomplished staying out wide, which needs a little more improvement and also just working as a team and coming together as a team in our second game as a team,” Chadd said. “We need to improve a little bit on our defense and staying out wide and of course, our passing, but other than that, we’re doing pretty well.”

Aguirre scored the first nine goals of the match, as she used her speed and skill to get by the Monroe defense. Aguirre’s sister, Vanessa Aguirre, scored goal #10 for the Lady Panthers, but Aguirre put the cherry on the whip cream with her 10th goal of the match with a little more than 10 minutes left. In Georgia High School soccer, a 10-goal differential results in the game being over. Aniyah Boone scored the lone goal for Monroe.

The Lady Panthers (2-0) will begin GHSA Region 1-AA play when they host Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 14 at 5 p.m.