Smarr Smith Foundation has gala planning in full effect Published 8:49 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

Tracy K. Hall

After presenting a check to South Georgia Technical College President, Dr. John Watford, to further scholarships for law enforcement students, the board of the Smarr Smith Foundation (SSF) sat down around a fine lunch and continued their work to ensure the community has a way to support the efforts of three local law enforcement agencies.

The SSF provides an opportunity to ensure the Americus Police Department, GSW Public Safety and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office gets the tools needed to do their job. This could include anything from body armor and cameras, to stop sticks, to drones and funding of ongoing education. For six years the SSF has been a way for the community to show their support of law enforcement. For six years, the community always is successful in backing up our men and women in blue. Thus far, the SSF has given over $100,000 for training and equipment needs. In addition to this, the foundation has given over $35,000 in scholarship funding. Those dollars belong to this community. The heads of the three departments decide what is most vital to the everyday work. The SSF then purchases those items. Every dollar given to the SSF ultimately ends up going towards very specific and valuable needs. These needs would go unmet but for the community stepping up and refusing to let our officers be without what they need to get the job done.

The primary fund raising event for the SSF is an annual gala. This year, the SSF will be celebrating their sixth gala on March 18 at the GSW Strom Dome. The event is a black tie option gala with dinner and bestowing awards on officers of the year. There is an opportunity to enjoy a meal together at a table for eight and following there is band to further enjoy community and dancing. In addition there is a world class silent auction for guests to indulge.

While the SSF was born out of the tragic deaths of Nick Smarr and Jody Smith in 2016, it was also born out of witnessing this community be overwhelmingly gracious and full of mercy. The community response of December 2016, is celebrated by the SSF and can be seen fully alive at a SSF event. It is the great hope of SSF that admiration and generosity will yet again come to fruition this March. If you would like to be a Blue Sponsor, tables for eight are $2,500. Gold Sponsors can reserve a $1,500 table, while Silver Sponsors can purchase a table for $800. There is also an opportunity to sponsor the Smarr and Smith family tables at $500. Individual tickets are $100. If you would like to donate an auction item, they are much appreciated and a great investment in law enforcement. Tickets can be purchased from any board member, or bought on the SSF website: smarrsmithfoundation.com. SSF is a non-profit entity and tax benefits apply.

Please mark your calendars and come enjoy some great hospitality and fine entertainment. If you have any questions please call Donnie McCrary at 229.938.5555 or email the foundation at smarrsmithfoundation@gmail.com. Please visit the Smarr Smith Foundation Facebook page for all the latest details and to get a taste of what they are all about. The SSF is proud to join forces with the community and is dedicated to ensuring our local law enforcement both knows they are appreciated and has the cutting edge equipment and education they need in order to serve and protect us.