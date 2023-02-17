Grace Carswell Bell Published 8:09 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Grace Carswell Bell, age 99, of Americus, GA passed away on February 14, 2023, after an extended illness under the care of Baptist Village in Waycross, GA. A graveside service is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18th, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, GA.

She was married to the late Earl Woodrow Bell for 62 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Cliff Carswell, Jr. and son-in-law, Douglas Freeman.

Grace leaves her children: Margaret Freeman of Macon, GA, Woody (Elaine) Bell of Albemarle, NC, and Martin (Joelyn) Bell of Waycross, GA; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; her sister, Carol Hungate of Ashburn, VA; and sister-in-law, Jean Carswell of Americus, GA.

After graduation from Americus High School, Grace attended Georgia Southwestern College and the University of Georgia. She had a long career as a secretary and retired from Georgia Southwestern College. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Americus for 62 years, followed by membership in Liberty Methodist of Macon. She was an active member of the choir at both churches.

Grace moved to Baptist Village in Waycross, GA in 2017 where she received loving care from the staff in her final years. She transferred her church membership to Waycross First Methodist Church in 2017. Grace was an avid gardener. In her leisure time, she enjoyed music, traveling, reading, and sewing.

Though small in stature, Grace was a big presence in her church and with her family. She will be missed by all.

