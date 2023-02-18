Sumter County boys’ soccer team wins 4-2 thriller over Berrien Published 1:45 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, GA – The Sumter County boys went down to Nashville, GA on Friday, February 16 and defeated the Berrien Rebels 4-2 in a thrilling back-and-forth match to earn their first Region 1-AA victory.

The Panthers struck first with a pass out to a wide-open Creighton Meyer, who slipped past a BHS defender and scored to give SCHS a 1-0 lead. However, the Rebels responded with a header off a corner kick that went into the back of the net, tying the match at 1-1.

Early in the second half, the Panthers scored again when Jose Diaz scored on a rebound off a corner kick, but the Rebels equalized again on a direct kick from just outside the 18-yard box, tying the match again at 2-2.

With less than 15 minutes left in regulation, SCHS took the lead on a goal by Trevor Cape from the left wing. With a 3-2 lead, the Panthers had momentum and they used it to bag another goal when Evan Garcia scored off an assist on a through ball from Creighton Myers to secure the 4-2 victory for SCHS.

The Panthers (5-1, 1-1 Region 1-AA) will host Dodge County in another region match on Wednesday, February 22, at Alton Shell Stadium at 7 p.m.