Sumter Cycling to hold its annual meeting at Canterbury Kitchen this Saturday Published 2:05 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be holding its annual meeting on Saturday, March 4, at Canterbury Kitchen (the old Carnegie Library), located at 111 S. Jackson St. in Downtown Americus.

Before the meeting begins, riders are encouraged to take part in one of two rides: a six-mile ride and a 20-mile ride. Both rides are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Canterbury Kitchen.

After the rides are completed, a lunch and the annual meeting will take place at noon at Canterbury Kitchen. Sumter Cycling is asking for people to help them plan for food by sending an RSVP today at https://forms.gle/pADhTwrDzGwAUbko6.