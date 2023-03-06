Hurricanes fall in rubber game against Lander University

Published 1:11 am Monday, March 6, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW Redshirt Junior Pitcher Grant Adams pitched 6.2 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and one walk in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 loss to Lander University in Game 3 of a three-game series. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Having won its first two games against the Lander University Bearcats over the weekend, the Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) had its two-game winning streak snapped as the Hurricanes were defeated by LU 5-1 on Saturday afternoon, March 4, at Hurricane Stadium.

The Hurricanes got into trouble early, giving up two runs and three hits in the top of the first inning. Starting pitcher Mike Monduy earned his second loss of the season, as he was taken out of the game in the top of the third inning after giving up three runs in the inning.

GSW redshirt junior pitcher Grant Adams entered the game in the top of the third with one out he pitched the final six and two-thirds innings mowing down Lander batters and surrendering only one hit and striking out nine.

Christopher Viamonte had a good game at the plate collecting two hits in three at-bats and scoring the only run for the Hurricanes. Viamonte was hit by the pitch in the bottom of the inning with the bases loaded to score the runner from third base.

GSW could not capitalize on chances to score later in the game despite great pitching in the later innings.

GSW falls to 9-5 overall and 6-3 in the PBC. The Hurricanes will be starting a five-game road stint, as they take on Auburn Montgomery. GSW defeated AUM this season 4-3 in a walk-off double by Grant McDonel. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST at the AUM Baseball Complex.

 

