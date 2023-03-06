Southland Academy Baseball Team off to 3-0 start with sweep of SGA Published 7:36 am Monday, March 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAMASCUS, GA – After earning victories over Abbeville Christian (AL) and the first of a two-game series against Southwest Georgia Academy (11-1), the Southland Academy Raiders baseball team improved its record to 3-0 with a 5-1 victory over SGA in the second game of a two-game series against the Warriors on Saturday, March 4, in Damascus, GA.

Will Godwin led the Raiders’ offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with two singles and Luke Exley drove in two runs on an RBI double in the top of the first inning to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead at the time.

The Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Jaxson Haire, but that would be the only run of the game scored by SGA.

The Raiders added two more runs in the third inning and that would be enough to secure the 5-1 victory.

Camden Rodgers got the start on the mound for the Raiders. In a little over two innings of work, Rodgers gave up a run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Chase Ledger came on in relief of Rodgers. In four scoreless innings of work, Ledger was dominant, as he posted eight strikeouts.

In Game 1 against the Warriors, in which SAR won 11-1, the Raiders, Exley went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI double and a run scored and Perry Usher struck out five batters, while giving up a run and walking three.

The Raiders (3-0) will travel to Smith’s Station, AL on Thursday, March 9, to take on the Glenwood Gators. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST.