Morris and Cynthia Tookes Council believe that attending South Georgia Tech was ‘a great decision’ even 40-years later Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Over 40-years have passed since Morris Council, Jr., and Cynthia Tookes Council enrolled at South Georgia Tech to learn the skills needed for a career and they both agree that was a “great decision!”

South Georgia Technical College is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and thousands of individuals have taken advantage of the different educational programs that have led to careers of a lifetime. Morris Council, Jr., and his wife, Cynthia Tookes Council, are just two of those many.

The two grew up in Macon County and Morris’ mom, Patricia M. Council, still lives in Montezuma. They now live in the Atlanta area. They both made the decision to enroll at South Georgia Tech after graduating from high school and after graduation from South Georgia Tech, the two were married in 1984. Both of those decisions turned out very well. They have two grown children and the skills they acquired from South Georgia Tech have allowed them to excel and raise a family.

Morris Council, Jr., enrolled in the Business Machine and Maintenance program taught by Harold “Buddy” Holloman and received his diploma in 1982. “Mr. Holloman was a great instructor,” said Council. “His leadership and the things he taught us have really helped me in operating my own business.”

Today, Council is the owner of M. C. & T. Electronics, Inc. (named after Morris, his wife Cynthia, and his daughter Tiffany.) He has been in business for over 35 years and credits the training from South Georgia Tech and his instructor Mr. Harrold “Buddy” Holloman, with much of his success.

His career with typewriters and office machine repairs began in 1982. He enjoyed his classes at South Georgia Tech and after graduation, Council worked for M & M Business Products and Hendrix Office Equipment before starting his own business. In 2016, he expanded and purchased Buckhead Office Machines, Inc./Progressive methods, Inc., that had been in business since 1958.

He is still loving the career he chose over 40-years ago. “My motto is if we can’t fix it, it isn’t broken,” laughed Morris. “Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally but what you do consistently. Because of the training I received at South Georgia Tech, our business has allowed my family and I to succeed beyond measure.

“I thought I would have been out of business a long time ago, but I saw how passionate the customers are about typewriters, so that’s why we try to keep going. M. C. & T. Electronics is one of the few shops in Metro Atlanta that can rescue a typewriter from a land field and return it to a desk completely refurbished, explained Council.

M. C. & T. with decades of experience refurbishing manual typewriters have become the resident expert – chief surgeon of sorts – with the keen ability to fabricate parts when needed. Council explained that his methodology for repairing machines is like a mathematician tackling a logic puzzle. That same strategy is deployed on maintenance techniques, which can take hours, depending on the year and manufacturer.

His business also sells and services other office equipment: copiers, fax machines, printers, scanners, calculators as well as typewriters. They also sell toner cartridges, ribbons and correction tape. Even though technology has changed over time, the hard work and skills he learned at South Georgia Tech has allowed him to continue on a career path he has enjoyed.

“South Georgia Tech is a great school with excellent instructors. My wife and I decided to go to South Georgia Tech for a great trade and a great start in life. We think it was a GREAT decision!” said Council.

His wife, Cynthia Tookes Council came to South Georgia Tech and enrolled and graduated from the Business Education program. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Strayer University and has now retired from Fulton County government as a Division Assistant Manager.

The two were married in 1984 and were blessed with two beautiful children: Tiffany C. Linder and Morris Council, III. Their daughter, Tiffancy C. Lindner, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Cardiopulmonary Science (Respiratory Therapist) from FAMU & MBA with a concentration in Healthcare Management from Brenau University. She is currently working at Northside Hospital as a Performance Improvement Coordinator.

Morris Council, III, holds a Bachelor of Science in Education and a M.Ed. from Miami University (Ohio), and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in Special Education/Applied Behavioral Analysis. He is currently working at the University of West Georgia as an Associate Professor in the Department of Literacy/Athletic Representative and Living Learning Community Faculty Director.

When asked it the Council’s would recommend South Georgia Technical College to individuals today, they both agreed they would. “South Georgia Tech gave us a great start in life. We highly recommend that anyone who is looking for a place to get a good foundation, start here,” explained Council, who added especially to those individuals who are not ready for a four-year institution, but want to learn the skills that can lead to a successful career.

“This is the place that helped us get off to a great start,” said Council. “The skills I learned from Mr. Holloman at South Georgia Tech have helped me in this business for over 35 plus years. It was a great decision.”

South Georgia Tech is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023 and would like to hear more from alumni and about how South Georgia Tech has helped them. Contact Su Ann Bird, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at sbird@southgatech.edu to share your information.

For more information about the over 200 programs of study offered at South Georgia Technical College visit www.southgatech.edu. An eight-week c-term session will begin March 13th and it is not too late to apply!