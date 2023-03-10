Ava Jones earns Lady Hurricanes’ first All-Region selection Published 6:29 am Friday, March 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has named Georgia Southwestern State University guard Ava Jones to its 2022-23 All-Southeast Region Women’s Basketball Second Team.

Jones is a 2022-23 All-Peach Belt Conference First Team selection and was named the PBC Tournament Most Valuable Player last week. A senior from Carencro, LA, Jones is sixth in the PBC in scoring at 15.1 points per game and averaged 25.3 points per game in the three games of the PBC Tournament. She is also third in the PBC in field goal percentage (46.9), seventh in free throw percentage (78.0) and assists (3.1), and is fifth in steals (2.1). A two-time PBC Player of the Week this season, Jones led the Hurricanes to their first-ever PBC regular-season championship and PBC Tournament championship. Jones scored in double figure in 24 of 28 games this season and poured in 20 or more points in seven of her last nine contests.

Jones is the first Lady Hurricane to earn all-region honors since Georgia Southwestern joined the NCAA in 2006-07.

2022-23 D2CCA All-Southeast Region Women’s Basketball

First Team Player Institution Pos. Class Hometown Mackenzie Johnson Young Harris F Jr. Chattanooga, Tenn. Lyrik Thorne Catawba G Sr. High Point, N.C. Jami Tham Tusculum F Gr. Arlington, Va. Lauren Taylor Francis Marion C Jr. Blythewood, S.C. Braelyn Wykle Carson-Newman G Jr. Greeneville, Tenn. Second Team Ava Jones GSW G Sr. Carencro, La. Quin Byrd Limestone G Sr. Greenville, S.C. Bryanna Troutman Wingate F Sr. Salisbury, N.C. Caroline Martin North Georgia G Jr. Cumming, Ga. Emily Trushel USC Aiken F So. Brentwood, Tenn.

Southeast Region Player of the Year: Mackenzie Johnson, Young Harris