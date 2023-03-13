Mr. Ralph Helms Norton Published 8:03 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Mr. Ralph Helms Norton, age 71, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at his residence, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Life Point Church. Rev. Bud Womack will officiate the service. The family has requested his golfing buddies serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services and other times the family residence 709 Adderton Street Americus.

Ralph Helms Norton was born on August 28, 1951 in Americus. Son of the late John Broadus Norton Sr. and the late Mary Helen Norton Spence. Ralph retired from Arrow Exterminators in 2019.When he retired, he would always say he didn’t miss the job but he missed his customers tremendously. He missed them so much, that he was known for visiting some of them after retirement. On Saturdays, you could always find him on the Golf course with all his golfing buddies. He was a member of Life Point Church.

Ralph leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Sheryl Owen Norton of Americus. A daughter and son-in-law, Heather Norton Hale and Michael of Americus and a son, Chris Norton of Warner Robins. He also leaves behind his pride and joy, his grandchildren Cayden and Taylor Hale of Americus and siblings, Mary Davis (Eugene), David Norton (Joyce), Jimmy Norton (Carol), Diane McClung (Johnnie) and JB Norton all of Americus. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his two sisters, Elise Martin and Martha Cochran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Point Church 384 Ga Hwy 30 West Americus, GA 31719 or to Phoebe Sumter Hospice P.O. 1434 Americus, GA 31709.

