Final Day Surge gives GSW Golf Team Top Eight finish
Published 4:47 pm Friday, March 17, 2023
From Staff Reports
VALDOSTA – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted its best round of the week an even 288 in the final round of the Southeastern Collegiate on Tuesday finishing eighth overall out of 18 teams. The tournament, hosted by Valdosta State, was played at the par-72, 7,367-yard Kinderlou Forest Club and featured eight programs ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golfstat computer rankings, including the No. 3 team in the country.
Chase McLain led the Hurricanes with a 69 in Round 3, as he birdied two holes on the front nine and five on the back nine. McLain tied for ninth in the 90-player field with a 3-under par 214 overall. Erik Fogel fired a 3-over par in the final round and finished 6 strokes behind McLain overall at 3-over par to have a top 25 finish. Nicolas Escobar finished the final round 3-over par and finished at 5-over par for the tournament to tie for 38th overall with a score of 221. Jack Tharrington tied for 51st with a 224.
No. 3 Lee University won the tournament. The Flames finished with a six-shot lead over No. 7 West Florida. GSW ended up 28 shots off the pace. Beck Burnette from Lee won the individual title with a 7-under overall, a stroke ahead of the pack.
The Hurricanes are off until March 20 when they travel to the Golf Club at Cuscowilla for the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Georgia College.
For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @GSW_Golf.
2023 SOUTHEASTERN COLLEGIATE – FINAL TEAM SCORES
|Pos
|Team
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|1
|↑2
|Lee (3)
|286
|285
|278
|849
|-15
|2
|West Florida (7)
|280
|290
|285
|855
|-9
|3
|↓2
|Barry (4)
|284
|285
|287
|856
|-8
|T4
|Nova Southeastern (6)
|292
|281
|292
|865
|+1
|T4
|↑1
|Lincoln Memorial (19)
|290
|285
|290
|865
|+1
|T4
|↑2
|Tampa (14)
|295
|284
|286
|865
|+1
|7
|↓1
|Saint Leo (17)
|286
|293
|289
|868
|+4
|8
|↑1
|Georgia Southwestern (10)
|300
|289
|288
|877
|+13
|9
|↓1
|Lynn
|296
|291
|294
|881
|+17
|10
|Shorter (41)
|294
|298
|291
|883
|+19
|11
|Florida Southern
|289
|304
|296
|889
|+25
|12
|Columbus State (26)
|290
|305
|297
|892
|+28
|13
|↑2
|Valdosta State
|302
|297
|295
|894
|+30
|14
|↓1
|Rollins
|297
|301
|298
|896
|+32
|15
|↑1
|Montevallo (48)
|296
|305
|296
|897
|+33
|16
|West Georgia
|300
|301
|297
|898
|+34
|17
|↑1
|Embry-Riddle
|304
|302
|295
|901
|+37
|18
|↓5
|Georgia College
|300
|298
|312
|910
|+46
|( ) – NCAA Division II Golfstat Computer Ranking
GSW SCORES
|Place
|Player
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|T9
|↑10
|Chase McLain
|72
|73
|69
|214
|-2
|T24
|↓8
|Erik Fogel
|74
|70
|75
|219
|+3
|T38
|Nicolas Escobar
|75
|73
|73
|221
|+5
|T51
|↑19
|Jack Tharrington
|79
|73
|72
|224
|+8
|T62
|↑8
|Payne Sells
|79
|73
|74
|226
|+10