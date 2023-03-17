Final Day Surge gives GSW Golf Team Top Eight finish Published 4:47 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

VALDOSTA – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted its best round of the week an even 288 in the final round of the Southeastern Collegiate on Tuesday finishing eighth overall out of 18 teams. The tournament, hosted by Valdosta State, was played at the par-72, 7,367-yard Kinderlou Forest Club and featured eight programs ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golfstat computer rankings, including the No. 3 team in the country.

Chase McLain led the Hurricanes with a 69 in Round 3, as he birdied two holes on the front nine and five on the back nine. McLain tied for ninth in the 90-player field with a 3-under par 214 overall. Erik Fogel fired a 3-over par in the final round and finished 6 strokes behind McLain overall at 3-over par to have a top 25 finish. Nicolas Escobar finished the final round 3-over par and finished at 5-over par for the tournament to tie for 38th overall with a score of 221. Jack Tharrington tied for 51st with a 224.

No. 3 Lee University won the tournament. The Flames finished with a six-shot lead over No. 7 West Florida. GSW ended up 28 shots off the pace. Beck Burnette from Lee won the individual title with a 7-under overall, a stroke ahead of the pack.

The Hurricanes are off until March 20 when they travel to the Golf Club at Cuscowilla for the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Georgia College.

2023 SOUTHEASTERN COLLEGIATE – FINAL TEAM SCORES

Pos Team Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/- 1 ↑2 Lee (3) 286 285 278 849 -15 2 West Florida (7) 280 290 285 855 -9 3 ↓2 Barry (4) 284 285 287 856 -8 T4 Nova Southeastern (6) 292 281 292 865 +1 T4 ↑1 Lincoln Memorial (19) 290 285 290 865 +1 T4 ↑2 Tampa (14) 295 284 286 865 +1 7 ↓1 Saint Leo (17) 286 293 289 868 +4 8 ↑1 Georgia Southwestern (10) 300 289 288 877 +13 9 ↓1 Lynn 296 291 294 881 +17 10 Shorter (41) 294 298 291 883 +19 11 Florida Southern 289 304 296 889 +25 12 Columbus State (26) 290 305 297 892 +28 13 ↑2 Valdosta State 302 297 295 894 +30 14 ↓1 Rollins 297 301 298 896 +32 15 ↑1 Montevallo (48) 296 305 296 897 +33 16 West Georgia 300 301 297 898 +34 17 ↑1 Embry-Riddle 304 302 295 901 +37 18 ↓5 Georgia College 300 298 312 910 +46 ( ) – NCAA Division II Golfstat Computer Ranking

GSW SCORES