SGTC participates in TCSG public safety assesment pilot program Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) volunteered to participate in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) pilot program of College Public Safety Assessments recently and hosted officials from TCSG in an on-site visit. South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford welcomed the group to the campus.

The TCSG Public Safety Assessment Pilot Program is designed to evaluate the preparedness of the SGTC Police Department, the Behavioral Intervention Team, the Clery Act Compliance Team, the Business Continuity Planning, Emergency Operations Planning, Exposure Control Planning and Hazardous Communications Program Planning.

Technical College System of Georgia Chief of Police/Director of Campus Safety Jennifer Ziifle, TCSG Emergency Manager Dr. Lisa Anne Beck, and TCSG Accreditation Manager Jeffrey Miller visited SGTC and met with SGTC’s Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe, SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin, Vice President of Operations Karen Werling, Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Paul Farr, SGTC Chief of Police Sammy Stone, and Nursing Program Chair Jennifer Childs.

SGTC Assistant Vice President of Operations Josh Curtin met with the TCSG officials about the college’s Clery Committee and Emergency Operations, SGTC Vice President of Operations Karen Werling gave an overview of the SGTC Hazard Communications and CARE team, SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe presented the colleges Business Continuity plan and SGTC Nursing Instructor Jennifer Childs provided the group with the Exposure Control plan. Chief Sammy Stone and SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens met to provide an overview of the College Police/Safety & Security Department.

TCSG officials used a rubric to assess each of these areas and the teams submitted digital forms of exhibits to support each parameter in advance of the on-site visit. The purpose of the review was to discuss the assessment rubrics to ensure that SGTC was on track to submit the annual reports for each of these entities.