Area Beat Report March 20 through 22

Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Anderson, Tyler Jacob (Bonded Out), 28, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Fitten, Charmelle Parris (In Jail), 52, Holding for Atlanta PD
  • Taylor, Lynette (Bonded Out), 66, False making, altering, forging, counterfeiting of lottery tickets
  • Williams, Karari Jamel (In Jail), 35, Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Tampering with evidence/Drugs not in original container/Hold for GBA

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/18

  • 272 Ellis Rd. at 2:08 p.m., Welfare Check

3/20

  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 3:53 p.m., Loud Music
  • 315 Lower Five Points Road at 5:52 p.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 110 Hwy 280 West at 10:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for following too closely
  • 163 Hwy 49 South at 4:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Peachtree St. at 3:19 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 1473 US Hwy 280 West at 8:46 a.m., Threats
  • 1409 Felder St. at Double DS Fast Food at 3:13 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 301 Blacksmith Rd. at 3:34 p.m., Illegal Dumping

3/21

  • 409 Southerfield Rd. at Americus Heating and Air at 7:24 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Opportunity Dr. at 2:35 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Hwy 30 and Hwy 45 at 3:07 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 2209 Pineview Dr. at Greenleaf Behavioral Center at 3:26 p.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
  • 215 West Church St. at 3:28 p.m., Information for officer
  • 369 Hooks Mill Rd. at 3:41 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 19 about South GA Tech at 6:06 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 6:56 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Hwy 280 E. at Lamar Rd. at 7:03 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 904 Hwy 280 West at 10:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 171 Timblane Rd. at 12:47 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:48 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning given to unregistered vehicle
  • 458 Lacross Rd. at 1:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Rainbow Terrace at 1:43 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • SGTC Parkway at Opportunity Dr. at 2:35 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • 409 Southerfield Rd. at Americus Heating and Air at 7:24 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Highway 280 E. and Mask Rd. at 9:43 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding

3/22

  • GA Hwy 280 West and Wise Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning citation for speeding
  • 529 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:15 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 280 E. at Lakeshore Marina at 5:02 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 160 Briar Patch Circle at 5:17 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 19 South at 6:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Parking Lot at 8:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report

 

 

More community

Area Beat Report March 17 through March 20

Rusty Warner of the Sumter County Development Authority expresses his economic vision for the county at the BOC’s work session

Area Beat Report March 14, 2023

Area Beat Report March 10 through 13

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage