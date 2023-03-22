Area Beat Report March 20 through 22
Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Tyler Jacob (Bonded Out), 28, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Fitten, Charmelle Parris (In Jail), 52, Holding for Atlanta PD
- Taylor, Lynette (Bonded Out), 66, False making, altering, forging, counterfeiting of lottery tickets
- Williams, Karari Jamel (In Jail), 35, Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Tampering with evidence/Drugs not in original container/Hold for GBA
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/18
- 272 Ellis Rd. at 2:08 p.m., Welfare Check
3/20
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 3:53 p.m., Loud Music
- 315 Lower Five Points Road at 5:52 p.m., Domestic disturbance
- 110 Hwy 280 West at 10:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for following too closely
- 163 Hwy 49 South at 4:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 30 West at Peachtree St. at 3:19 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 1473 US Hwy 280 West at 8:46 a.m., Threats
- 1409 Felder St. at Double DS Fast Food at 3:13 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 301 Blacksmith Rd. at 3:34 p.m., Illegal Dumping
3/21
- 409 Southerfield Rd. at Americus Heating and Air at 7:24 a.m., Alarm Activation
- South GA Tech Parkway at Opportunity Dr. at 2:35 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- Hwy 30 and Hwy 45 at 3:07 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 2209 Pineview Dr. at Greenleaf Behavioral Center at 3:26 p.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
- 215 West Church St. at 3:28 p.m., Information for officer
- 369 Hooks Mill Rd. at 3:41 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 19 about South GA Tech at 6:06 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 6:56 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Hwy 280 E. at Lamar Rd. at 7:03 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 904 Hwy 280 West at 10:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 171 Timblane Rd. at 12:47 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:48 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning given to unregistered vehicle
- 458 Lacross Rd. at 1:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 110 Rainbow Terrace at 1:43 a.m., Suicide Threat
- SGTC Parkway at Opportunity Dr. at 2:35 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- Highway 280 E. and Mask Rd. at 9:43 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
3/22
- GA Hwy 280 West and Wise Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning citation for speeding
- 529 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:15 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 280 E. at Lakeshore Marina at 5:02 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 160 Briar Patch Circle at 5:17 a.m., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 19 South at 6:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Parking Lot at 8:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report