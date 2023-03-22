Mrs. Louise Maye Anthony Published 10:17 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Mrs. Louise Maye Anthony, age 73, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Pruitt Health Center in Ashburn, GA. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 in the Chapel of Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Gregory Moye will officiate the service.

Mrs. Anthony was born December 14, 1949 in Marion County, GA. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Maye and the late Rachel Brown Maye. She was a Homemaker and member of Zion Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Eddie Anthony of Leslie, GA; Three children: Thonya Anthony of Smithville, GA, Derrick Williamson of Leslie, GA, and Valarie Jenkins (Derek) of Charleston, SC; Three sisters: Mary Nell Gordon of Americus, GA, Annie Batiste of Long Beach, CA, and Ray Mitchell (Curtis) of Midwest City, OK. Four brothers: John Maye (Estelle) of Springfield, NJ, James Maye of Long Beach, CA, Kelvin Maye of Americus, GA and Charles Maye (Carmen) of Long Beach, CA. In-Laws: Rosa Malone (William), of Albany, GA, Thomas Anthony (Christine) of Stone Mountain, GA, Charlene Anthony of Americus, GA, and Francis Manners (Walter) of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Kennadi Adams, Kristian Adams, Kylee Jenkins, Kennedy Jenkins and Derek Jenkins Jr; Devoted nieces Lorna Moye, Darlene Gordon and Nitosha Gordon, along with devoted friend Elfleata Clark also survive.

